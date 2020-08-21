Armbian 20.08 ‘Caple’ Released: The Most Popular Linux Distro For SBCs
Armbian is a lightweight Debian or Ubuntu Linux-based operating system specialized for ARM development boards. It supports a wide variety of SBCs, such as Orange Pi, Banana Pi, Odroid, PINE64 including SoCs of Allwinner, Rockchip, and more.
Armbian 20.08 ‘Caple’ is the latest release that comes with major kernel upgrades, support for new boards, improvements and bug fixes. Let’s take a look...
Direct: Armbian 20.08 Caple
