Kernel: Linux's IO_uring, EXT4, OpenZFS and LPC 2020 Intel Xeon Ice Lake, Gen2 Optane + Linux's IO_uring Yielding Up To 2.58M IOPS Per Core The Linux IO_uring interface for driving some major efficiency improvements in the Linux I/O stack is really screaming when paired with Intel's next-gen Ice Lake Xeon server platforms and the Intel Gen2 "Alder Stream" Optane solid-state drives. Jens Axboe of Facebook who serves as the Linux kernel's block subsystem maintainer for all the storage code and also the mastermind behind IO_uring shared some latest figures for IO_uring. In these latest IO_uring reference figures he is using the yet-to-be-released Intel IceLake-SP Xeon platform as well as the Intel Gen2 "Alder Stream" solid-state drives with the four-layer 3D XPoint technology and PCI Express 4.0. Both Ice Lake Xeon and the next-gen Optane SSDs are expected to be released before the end of the calendar year.

EXT4 Changes Land For Linux 5.9 With Block Allocator Performance Work With all the Linux 5.9 kernel changes you may have noticed no major EXT4 file-system pull request was submitted during the kernel merge window the prior two weeks. Fortunately, the EXT4 work has now been sent out and Linus Torvalds honored the late changes for this widely-used Linux file-system. EXT4 changes don't end up being too terribly exciting given the maturity of the file-system and its widespread use for years, but it does continue seeing new optimizations and other improvements, especially in the areas of FSCRYPT encryption and other new knobs.

OpenZFS File-System Merges Support For Using Zstd Compression Zstd compression for OpenZFS has been under review for several months as an alternative to the existing ZFS LZ4 and Gzip compression support. OpenZFS with Zstd has a compression ratio comparable to Gzip but with much greater performance, as we've seen with the likes of now the Linux kernel image supporting Zstd compression for speeding up boot times thanks to the decompression speed. OpenZFS isn't the first to support Zstd for native file-system compression but can already be found as an option with the F2FS file-system as well as UBIFS, Btrfs, and even Reiser4.

Linux Plumbers Conference: Watch the LPC 2020 Plenary Session Welcome to LPC 2020! This year we have a record number of attendees, around 950. We hope you’ll find the conference as engaging and productive as the ones we had in person for the past 12 years.