Free Image Enlarger SmillaEnlarger 0.9.1 Ported to Qt5
Free open-source image enlarger SmillaEnlarger sees first update in over 10 years.
SmillaEnlarger is small graphical tool, based on Qt, to resize, especially magnify bitmaps in high quality. The used algorithm is an invention of the developer’s own.
SmillaEnlarger 0.9.1 is the first release in over 10 years, features Qt 5 port.
