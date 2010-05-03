Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 22nd of August 2020 07:27:35 PM

An older poll by Distrowatch showed similar results, where 91% of users said they don’t use any of these app packages on their current systems.

So it sounds like the Linux community still doesn’t like the new app packages that much, but what could be some possible reasons for that?

[...]

Snaps for example reportedly take a huge time to start, and it becomes annoying in the case of web browsers like Chromium where it would take around 7 seconds to launch. An annoyance which rendered the web browser useless in Ubuntu 20.04. Now waiting that much for launching your other basic apps is just not acceptable.

Snaps also suffer from an issue where bundled apps do not respect the system look-and-feel, causing them to use different themes than the ones used by the system. Now we are in an awkward situation where there are even themes which are made specially for the bundled Snaps apps.