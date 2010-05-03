FSF Wants LibrePlanet 2021 Talks and FSFE's Google Problem Explained
Submit your session for LibrePlanet 2021 before Oct. 28
The thirteenth edition of the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) conference on technology and social justice will be held in spring 2021. The Call for Sessions is now open, and will close on October 28th. Potential talks should examine free software through the lens of this year's theme: Empowering Users.
LibrePlanet 2021 Call for Sessions
Every year, LibrePlanet brings together developers, policy experts, activists, hackers and end users. It's a place to learn new skills, share accomplishments, and face challenges to computer user freedom together as a community. LibrePlanet will be held in the spring of 2021 (date TBA). If you're new to the community, check out session descriptions and recordings from the previous LibrePlanet conference.
[...]
While the goal is to hold the LibrePlanet 2021: Empowering Users in person in the Boston area, the coronavirus pandemic may still prohibit large-scale gatherings, so our conference planning will incorporate the possibility of an online conference like the one we held in 2020. As such, we will consider applications for remote only sessions, like all others, with the intent of integrating quality sessions into the schedule.
Poll experiment: when Google calls, does FSFE jump? A corporate influence learning experiment.
According to the full budget spreadsheet shared by the Fellowship, Google is contributing approximately twenty percent of the FSFE budget (please also see this analysis from the executive director, Jonas Oberg). People periodically make arguments that this is not something to worry about while at the other extreme, people suggest that FSFE is nothing more than a Google puppet.
