Python Programming
Ned Batchelder: Do a pile of work better
A few days ago I wrote about doing a pile of work with concurrent.futures. Since then, I discovered a problem with the code: exceptions raised by the work function were silently ignored.
Talk Python to Me: #278 Teach kids Python with real programming and fun games at Code Combat
If there is one message I've been pushing across all of the Talk Python episodes, it's that programming is a superpower. Rather than all of us abandoning what we're interested in and becoming CS majors, we can take our passion or expertise and 10x it with a little programming skill.
In that case, we should be teaching kids fluency in programming at a younger age. And yet, almost every platform or example meant to do so pulls its punches. We'll teach kids programming concepts but not code itself. That's a bridge too far.
Python 3.5.10rc1
Python 3.5.10rc1 was released on August 21st, 2020.
Python 3.5 has now entered "security fixes only" mode, and as such the only changes since Python 3.5.4 are security fixes. Also, Python 3.5.10rc1 has only been released in source code form; no more official binary installers will be produced.
Python 3.5.10rc1 is now available
Announcement of Technical Board Election Registration
As part of the changes to how Django is governed, it is time to have an election of the Technical Board. All current DSF Members are automatically registered for this election.
What, where, why?
PSF GSoC students blogs: [Week 12] Check-in
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check In - 11
