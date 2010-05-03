Linux 5.10 To Bring SLDT/STR Emulation To Help Some Windows Games On Wine
Last year Wine itself added emulation for some CPU instructions now blocked by UMIP, the User-Mode Instruction Prevention functionality found in the latest Intel and AMD processors. Now slated for Linux 5.10 is the emulation/spoofing of two of those instructions by the kernel as another attempt to help a small number of Windows programs relying on those instructions.
Brendan Shanks of CodeWeavers who was responsible for the Wine UMIP patches last year has now added support to the UMIP kernel code for emulation/spoofing of SLDT and STR instructions. Those are two of the instructions protected by UMIP as found on Intel Cannonlake and newer or more prominently in AMD Zen 2. This patch is now queued in the x86 code ahead of the Linux 5.10 merge window later this year.
