Proprietary Software Abuse and Security Woes
-
[Attackers] eye students returning to virtual classes as easy targets
Erik Decker, the chief security and privacy officer at University of Chicago Medicine, said during the Proofpoint event that individuals at his institution had been targeted by “weaponized” coronavirus-themed phishing emails, particularly those aimed at stealing credentials or installing malware.
-
Experian breach affects over 24 million customers and businesses in South Africa
Consumer credit reporting agency Experian has suffered a data breach at their South African branch. The Experian data breach didn’t expose consumer credit or financial information, but other personal information which could be used in phishing attempts were definitely exposed. Experian noted in a statement that they fell victim to a social engineering attack where the attacker claimed to be a client and successfully received the information with a simple request. The statement detailed:
-
Apple Blocks WordPress Updates to Force IAP Support
-
Apple Blocked Updates to Free WordPress App Until It Added In-App Purchases: Matt Mullenweg
WordPress for iOS finally received a new update yesterday (August 21) after a period of almost a month. Turns out, the Automattic team that runs the app as well as popular WordPress.com blogging service was blocked by Apple from pushing new app updates as it was not offering an in-app purchase option for WordPress.com’s paid plans and domain purchases, the company’s founder and CEO Matt Mullenweg has revealed. The presence of in-app purchases in the WordPress app would allow Apple to take up to 30 percent cut of all revenue that the app generates using the in-app purchases.
-
WordPress founder claims Apple cut off updates to his completely free app because it wants 30 percent
Now, WordPress founding developer Matt Mullenweg is accusing Apple of cutting off the ability to update that app — until or unless he adds in-app purchases so the most valuable company in the world can extract its 30 percent cut of the money.
-
Apple tells court it "wants Epic on iOS" but Fortnite "hotfix" turned into Epic Games' "hot mess": response to motion for emergency relief
With respect to Epic's claim of suffering irreparable harm unless the court grants its motion, Apple's opposition brief is consistent with a statement it provided to The Verge a few days ago. The term "status quo" plays a central role here. The purpose of temporary relief is to prevent a party from changing a situation to the moving party's detriment in the absence of an injunction (a TRO is the fastest injunction, even more preliminary than what is called a preliminary injunction). Apple explains to the court that Epic's perspective on the status quo is, in reality, something else: the status quo would be for Epic to simply comply with Apple's App Store terms and policies, and with its developer agreement, while its antitrust complaint challenging those terms is pending. If, however, the court granted Epic's motion, it would allow Epic to get away with a breach of its contractual obligations. The requested TRO would not preserve the status quo. It would force Apple to modify its long-standing App Store terms.
Another key term--in connection with any type of injunction--is "irreparable harm." Epic's motion for a TRO argued that the unavailability of Fortnite on the App Store and, as a further consequence of Epic's non-compliance, the termination of its developer agreement (which would prevent Epic from using Apple's developer tools in the further development not only of Epic's games but also of its Unreal Engine) would constitute irreparable harm. Apple's opposition brief dismisses that theory and distinguishes between irreparable harm on the one hand and "self-inflicted wounds" on the other hand. The Ninth Circuit, which is the appeals court for (among many others) the Northern District of California, stated earlier this year that "self-inflicted wounds are not irreparable injury," quoting earlier decisions in this circuit and in the Seventh Circuit.
-
Apple says Epic is ‘putting the entire App Store model at risk’
In a declaration to the court, Apple executive Phil Schiller wrote that Epic CEO Tim Sweeney asked for a “special deal with only Epic” that would “fundamentally change the way in which Epic offers apps on Apple’s iOS platform.” When Apple declined, Epic changed its policies to cut Apple out of in-app purchases. Now, the company argues that Epic’s ban is its own responsibility.
-
Xcode becomes vector for new Mac malware attack
We’ve seen a similar attack before. The so-called "XCode Ghost" was a malware-infested version of Apple’s developer environment that was distributed outside of Apple’s channels. Apps built using the software were preinstalled with malware.
While security researchers were rightly concerned about XCode Ghost, the problem was quickly curtailed as Apple used the moment to stress the need to download critical files only from bona fide App Stores. It is much easier to subvert systems via poorly secured third-party app stores, and security is part of what we pay for when we purchase an app.
-
Software Firms Gear Up to Reveal Books Ahead of Busy IPO Season
Software listings remain a sweet spot within the technology sector, which has fared better than any other through the coronavirus pandemic this year. The 18 companies in the space that have gone public on U.S. exchanges this year have climbed about 91% since their debut on a weighted-average basis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Overall, newly listed companies excluding blank-check firms and real estate investment trusts have risen only 52% since their IPOs, the data show.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 550 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Linux's IO_uring, EXT4, OpenZFS and LPC 2020
Python Programming
today's howtos
FSF Wants LibrePlanet 2021 Talks and FSFE's Google Problem Explained
Recent comments
22 min 4 sec ago
2 hours 7 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
22 hours 57 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago