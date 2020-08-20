Contributing to Open Source Projects without Coding Knowledge
There’s lots of ways of contributing to open source projects.
A common misconception about contributing to open source is that you need to write code. In fact, it’s often the other parts of a project that are in urgent need of assistance. Other ways of helping an open source project include writing documentation, identifying bugs, testing code changes, answering queries from users, planning events, suggesting design improvements, perform user experience testing, making a monetary donation, and more.
I want to share a few of my recent experiences of contributing to open source projects.
PureOS for Creatives Part 1: Music Production with the Librem 15
The possibilities and plethora of options using free software today are endless. In 2020, there is a free software equivalent for every mainstream commercial program on the market today. For photographers who use Photoshop, there is GIMP; for illustrators are accustomed to using Illustrator, there is Inkscape; for videographers who need access to tools like Premiere Pro, there are video editing apps like Kdenlive, Flowblade, and more. These programs provide most of the functionality of proprietary software for free. Most of the time, the differences are merely in the extra content and presets that the commercial apps provide. In the PureOS store, we curate the world’s most powerful free software and make it easily accessible to Librem owners to download on their devices.
Contributing to Open Source Projects without Coding Knowledge
Proprietary Software Abuse and Security Woes
Linux 5.10 To Bring SLDT/STR Emulation To Help Some Windows Games On Wine
Last year Wine itself added emulation for some CPU instructions now blocked by UMIP, the User-Mode Instruction Prevention functionality found in the latest Intel and AMD processors. Now slated for Linux 5.10 is the emulation/spoofing of two of those instructions by the kernel as another attempt to help a small number of Windows programs relying on those instructions. Brendan Shanks of CodeWeavers who was responsible for the Wine UMIP patches last year has now added support to the UMIP kernel code for emulation/spoofing of SLDT and STR instructions. Those are two of the instructions protected by UMIP as found on Intel Cannonlake and newer or more prominently in AMD Zen 2. This patch is now queued in the x86 code ahead of the Linux 5.10 merge window later this year. Also: GOL asks: what are you playing? Come chat
