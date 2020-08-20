Why not "immutable"/"read-only"?

Because it’s very misleading. These system as a whole is not immutable, or read-only, or stateless – there are writable, persistent data areas. And more importantly, those writable data areas allow persistently storing privileged code.

Usually instead of talking about an "immutable" system that allows in place updates, it’d be more useful and accurate to say "image based".

And this gets into another huge difference between traditional package managers and image based systems: The amount of "internal state".

The way most package managers work is when you type $pkgmgr install foo, the fact that you want foo installed is recorded by adding it to the database. But the package manager database also includes a whole set of "base packages" that (usually) you didn’t choose. Those "base packages" might come from a base container when you podman/docker pull, for cloud images the default image, and physical systems they often come from a distribution-specific default list embedded/downloaded from the ISO or equivalent.

A problem with this model then is "drift" – by default if the distribution decides to add a package to the base set by default, you (usually) don’t get it by default when applying in place updates since most package managers just update the set of packages you have. One solution to this is metapackages, but if not everything in the base is covered you still have drift that can be hard to notice over time.