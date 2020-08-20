Language Selection

GNOME and KDE: GUADEC, KDE Itinerary, GCompris and Kdenlive

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 22nd of August 2020 08:24:59 PM
KDE
Software
GNOME

  • Colin Walters: “Immutable” → reprovisionable, anti-hysteresis

    Why not "immutable"/"read-only"?

    Because it’s very misleading. These system as a whole is not immutable, or read-only, or stateless – there are writable, persistent data areas. And more importantly, those writable data areas allow persistently storing privileged code.

    Usually instead of talking about an "immutable" system that allows in place updates, it’d be more useful and accurate to say "image based".

    And this gets into another huge difference between traditional package managers and image based systems: The amount of "internal state".

    The way most package managers work is when you type $pkgmgr install foo, the fact that you want foo installed is recorded by adding it to the database. But the package manager database also includes a whole set of "base packages" that (usually) you didn’t choose. Those "base packages" might come from a base container when you podman/docker pull, for cloud images the default image, and physical systems they often come from a distribution-specific default list embedded/downloaded from the ISO or equivalent.

    A problem with this model then is "drift" – by default if the distribution decides to add a package to the base set by default, you (usually) don’t get it by default when applying in place updates since most package managers just update the set of packages you have. One solution to this is metapackages, but if not everything in the base is covered you still have drift that can be hard to notice over time.

  • Apoorv Sachan: My First GUADEC

    Finally, here it is! My "My First GUADEC" post. It’s been three months since I have been working on my GSoC project, and as the project itself and GSoC approach their final days, I would like to talk about my GUADEC experience. Ever since the GSoC results were announced, I had been aware of the fact that GSoC students, not only get to attend but also get an opportunity to present their work at the annual GNOME Conference called GUADEC, which brings together users and enthusiasts from all over the world. Words are not enough to express the kind of excitement I’ve had for attending this.

  • Virtual Conferences

    Probably the most obvious part of the evolution of virtual events is the clearly visible (and audible) quality improvements. A very welcome change especially for the larger events where you spent all day listening to people, and that can be quite exhausting if we don’t properly understand what’s being said and have to manually adjust audio levels for each speaker.

    The increased quality requirements also impacted my own setup, moving from built-in webcam and simple headset to full HD external camera, lapel microphone, proper lighting and OBS for scene composition, cleaning the audio feed and recording, with a virtual V4L webcam and a virtual PulseAudio microphone feeding this into the corresponding conference software. A bit too complex and fragile for my taste, but producing a much better result.

    The biggest gain provided by virtual events is the far far lower threshold for attending. No travel, much lower cost (if any), often not even a registration, you can just drop in and see if the event is interesting to you and you feel comfortable there before getting more involved.

    I noticed this was even the case for myself, and I’m not exactly facing a particular high threshold there, having attended many events during the past 15+ years, usually belonging to the majority demographic, having a passport that lets me travel easily to most parts of the world and having access to multiple travel expense funding sources. So I can only imagine this to be making a much larger difference for people not checking all those boxes.

    Since June I have tried to attend any conference or meetup I became aware of that is vaguely related to KDE Itinerary, not all of which I would have attended physically probably. Every single one however turned out to have been very much worth it, yielding concrete results for KDE Itinerary. If you follow the regular development summaries you will already have spotted a few of those, and there’s more to come.

  • Multiple Datasets to GCompris Memory Game Activities

    In the past blogs, I wrote about the status of my GSoC work. Continuing the same in this blog I would like to update about one of my major project milestones I have achieved.

  • GSoC’20 Progress: Onward with the Third Month

    It’s been a while since my last update. In this post, I will describe the work I have done up until now in Phase Three of the coding period.

    This phase, I worked on making the subtitles displayed on the timeline editable.

    Since the text and end positions are both values for the Subtitle model item of a subtitle at a particular start position, I wrote a function that deals with customizing the text as well as the end positions.

PureOS for Creatives Part 1: Music Production with the Librem 15

The possibilities and plethora of options using free software today are endless. In 2020, there is a free software equivalent for every mainstream commercial program on the market today. For photographers who use Photoshop, there is GIMP; for illustrators are accustomed to using Illustrator, there is Inkscape; for videographers who need access to tools like Premiere Pro, there are video editing apps like Kdenlive, Flowblade, and more. These programs provide most of the functionality of proprietary software for free. Most of the time, the differences are merely in the extra content and presets that the commercial apps provide. In the PureOS store, we curate the world’s most powerful free software and make it easily accessible to Librem owners to download on their devices. Read more

Contributing to Open Source Projects without Coding Knowledge

There’s lots of ways of contributing to open source projects. A common misconception about contributing to open source is that you need to write code. In fact, it’s often the other parts of a project that are in urgent need of assistance. Other ways of helping an open source project include writing documentation, identifying bugs, testing code changes, answering queries from users, planning events, suggesting design improvements, perform user experience testing, making a monetary donation, and more. I want to share a few of my recent experiences of contributing to open source projects. Read more Also: Linux Candy: pipes.sh – animated pipes terminal screensaver

Proprietary Software Abuse and Security Woes

  • [Attackers] eye students returning to virtual classes as easy targets
                 
                   

    Erik Decker, the chief security and privacy officer at University of Chicago Medicine, said during the Proofpoint event that individuals at his institution had been targeted by “weaponized” coronavirus-themed phishing emails, particularly those aimed at stealing credentials or installing malware.

  • Experian breach affects over 24 million customers and businesses in South Africa

    Consumer credit reporting agency Experian has suffered a data breach at their South African branch. The Experian data breach didn’t expose consumer credit or financial information, but other personal information which could be used in phishing attempts were definitely exposed. Experian noted in a statement that they fell victim to a social engineering attack where the attacker claimed to be a client and successfully received the information with a simple request. The statement detailed:

  • Apple Blocks WordPress Updates to Force IAP Support
  • Apple Blocked Updates to Free WordPress App Until It Added In-App Purchases: Matt Mullenweg

    WordPress for iOS finally received a new update yesterday (August 21) after a period of almost a month. Turns out, the Automattic team that runs the app as well as popular WordPress.com blogging service was blocked by Apple from pushing new app updates as it was not offering an in-app purchase option for WordPress.com’s paid plans and domain purchases, the company’s founder and CEO Matt Mullenweg has revealed. The presence of in-app purchases in the WordPress app would allow Apple to take up to 30 percent cut of all revenue that the app generates using the in-app purchases.

  • WordPress founder claims Apple cut off updates to his completely free app because it wants 30 percent

    Now, WordPress founding developer Matt Mullenweg is accusing Apple of cutting off the ability to update that app — until or unless he adds in-app purchases so the most valuable company in the world can extract its 30 percent cut of the money.

  • Apple tells court it "wants Epic on iOS" but Fortnite "hotfix" turned into Epic Games' "hot mess": response to motion for emergency relief

    With respect to Epic's claim of suffering irreparable harm unless the court grants its motion, Apple's opposition brief is consistent with a statement it provided to The Verge a few days ago. The term "status quo" plays a central role here. The purpose of temporary relief is to prevent a party from changing a situation to the moving party's detriment in the absence of an injunction (a TRO is the fastest injunction, even more preliminary than what is called a preliminary injunction). Apple explains to the court that Epic's perspective on the status quo is, in reality, something else: the status quo would be for Epic to simply comply with Apple's App Store terms and policies, and with its developer agreement, while its antitrust complaint challenging those terms is pending. If, however, the court granted Epic's motion, it would allow Epic to get away with a breach of its contractual obligations. The requested TRO would not preserve the status quo. It would force Apple to modify its long-standing App Store terms. Another key term--in connection with any type of injunction--is "irreparable harm." Epic's motion for a TRO argued that the unavailability of Fortnite on the App Store and, as a further consequence of Epic's non-compliance, the termination of its developer agreement (which would prevent Epic from using Apple's developer tools in the further development not only of Epic's games but also of its Unreal Engine) would constitute irreparable harm. Apple's opposition brief dismisses that theory and distinguishes between irreparable harm on the one hand and "self-inflicted wounds" on the other hand. The Ninth Circuit, which is the appeals court for (among many others) the Northern District of California, stated earlier this year that "self-inflicted wounds are not irreparable injury," quoting earlier decisions in this circuit and in the Seventh Circuit.

  • Apple says Epic is ‘putting the entire App Store model at risk’

    In a declaration to the court, Apple executive Phil Schiller wrote that Epic CEO Tim Sweeney asked for a “special deal with only Epic” that would “fundamentally change the way in which Epic offers apps on Apple’s iOS platform.” When Apple declined, Epic changed its policies to cut Apple out of in-app purchases. Now, the company argues that Epic’s ban is its own responsibility.

  • Xcode becomes vector for new Mac malware attack

    We’ve seen a similar attack before. The so-called "XCode Ghost" was a malware-infested version of Apple’s developer environment that was distributed outside of Apple’s channels. Apps built using the software were preinstalled with malware.

    While security researchers were rightly concerned about XCode Ghost, the problem was quickly curtailed as Apple used the moment to stress the need to download critical files only from bona fide App Stores. It is much easier to subvert systems via poorly secured third-party app stores, and security is part of what we pay for when we purchase an app.

  • Software Firms Gear Up to Reveal Books Ahead of Busy IPO Season

    Software listings remain a sweet spot within the technology sector, which has fared better than any other through the coronavirus pandemic this year. The 18 companies in the space that have gone public on U.S. exchanges this year have climbed about 91% since their debut on a weighted-average basis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Overall, newly listed companies excluding blank-check firms and real estate investment trusts have risen only 52% since their IPOs, the data show.

Linux 5.10 To Bring SLDT/STR Emulation To Help Some Windows Games On Wine

Last year Wine itself added emulation for some CPU instructions now blocked by UMIP, the User-Mode Instruction Prevention functionality found in the latest Intel and AMD processors. Now slated for Linux 5.10 is the emulation/spoofing of two of those instructions by the kernel as another attempt to help a small number of Windows programs relying on those instructions. Brendan Shanks of CodeWeavers who was responsible for the Wine UMIP patches last year has now added support to the UMIP kernel code for emulation/spoofing of SLDT and STR instructions. Those are two of the instructions protected by UMIP as found on Intel Cannonlake and newer or more prominently in AMD Zen 2. This patch is now queued in the x86 code ahead of the Linux 5.10 merge window later this year. Read more Also: GOL asks: what are you playing? Come chat

