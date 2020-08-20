today's leftovers Metamask tightens license in response to crypto browser boom Another week, another major change for the popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask. After last week’s announcement of a potential dapp-breaking code change on the horizon, the company announced this week that it will move away from its open-source approach. Instead, MetaMask has adopted what it calls a “tiered proprietary license,” leaving behind its previous permissive MIT license. MetaMask will remain fully free to users, so there’s no need to worry there. Nothing is changing on that front. However, this license states that organizations using MetaMask code—which is now owned by ConsenSys—to commercially serve 10,000 or more monthly users must enter a licensing agreement. (Disclosure: ConsenSys funds an editorially-independent Decrypt.)

PicoCore RT1 System-on-Module Runs FreeRTOS on NXP i.MX RT1050 Crossover Processor The company provides FreeRTOS real-time operating system for the module, as well as PicoCore RT1-SKIT Starter Kit with PicoCore RT1, a baseboard, a cable kit, a 7-inch RGB TFT display, and access to the FreeRTOS BSP and documentation. Target applications include portable industrial devices as well as other cost-sensitive applications with TFT displays such as Smart Home appliances. PicoCore RT1 system-on-module is at the sample stage and will be available at least until 2031. PicoCore RT1-SKIT Starter Kit can be purchased now for 360 Euros + taxes via the product page. The starter kit price should not be indicative of the module price, and which I’d expect to cost between $20 and $40 depending on BoM requirements and mass-production volume considering Arch Mix NXP i.MX RT1052 development board sells for $30.

Debian Janitor: Lintian Tags Fixed The Debian Janitor is an automated system that commits fixes for (minor) issues in Debian packages that can be fixed by software. It gradually started proposing merges in early December. The first set of changes sent out ran lintian-brush on sid packages maintained in Git. This post is part of a series about the progress of the Janitor.

Unity Is The Latest Company To Join Blender's Development Fund [Ed: Microsoft and Mono Microsofters keep invading Blender. What next? They buy influence over the project this way.]

GNOME and KDE: GUADEC, KDE Itinerary, GCompris and Kdenlive Colin Walters: “Immutable” → reprovisionable, anti-hysteresis Why not "immutable"/"read-only"? Because it’s very misleading. These system as a whole is not immutable, or read-only, or stateless – there are writable, persistent data areas. And more importantly, those writable data areas allow persistently storing privileged code. [...] Usually instead of talking about an "immutable" system that allows in place updates, it’d be more useful and accurate to say "image based". And this gets into another huge difference between traditional package managers and image based systems: The amount of "internal state". The way most package managers work is when you type $pkgmgr install foo, the fact that you want foo installed is recorded by adding it to the database. But the package manager database also includes a whole set of "base packages" that (usually) you didn’t choose. Those "base packages" might come from a base container when you podman/docker pull, for cloud images the default image, and physical systems they often come from a distribution-specific default list embedded/downloaded from the ISO or equivalent. A problem with this model then is "drift" – by default if the distribution decides to add a package to the base set by default, you (usually) don’t get it by default when applying in place updates since most package managers just update the set of packages you have. One solution to this is metapackages, but if not everything in the base is covered you still have drift that can be hard to notice over time.

Apoorv Sachan: My First GUADEC Finally, here it is! My "My First GUADEC" post. It’s been three months since I have been working on my GSoC project, and as the project itself and GSoC approach their final days, I would like to talk about my GUADEC experience. Ever since the GSoC results were announced, I had been aware of the fact that GSoC students, not only get to attend but also get an opportunity to present their work at the annual GNOME Conference called GUADEC, which brings together users and enthusiasts from all over the world. Words are not enough to express the kind of excitement I’ve had for attending this.

Virtual Conferences Probably the most obvious part of the evolution of virtual events is the clearly visible (and audible) quality improvements. A very welcome change especially for the larger events where you spent all day listening to people, and that can be quite exhausting if we don’t properly understand what’s being said and have to manually adjust audio levels for each speaker. The increased quality requirements also impacted my own setup, moving from built-in webcam and simple headset to full HD external camera, lapel microphone, proper lighting and OBS for scene composition, cleaning the audio feed and recording, with a virtual V4L webcam and a virtual PulseAudio microphone feeding this into the corresponding conference software. A bit too complex and fragile for my taste, but producing a much better result. [...] The biggest gain provided by virtual events is the far far lower threshold for attending. No travel, much lower cost (if any), often not even a registration, you can just drop in and see if the event is interesting to you and you feel comfortable there before getting more involved. I noticed this was even the case for myself, and I’m not exactly facing a particular high threshold there, having attended many events during the past 15+ years, usually belonging to the majority demographic, having a passport that lets me travel easily to most parts of the world and having access to multiple travel expense funding sources. So I can only imagine this to be making a much larger difference for people not checking all those boxes. Since June I have tried to attend any conference or meetup I became aware of that is vaguely related to KDE Itinerary, not all of which I would have attended physically probably. Every single one however turned out to have been very much worth it, yielding concrete results for KDE Itinerary. If you follow the regular development summaries you will already have spotted a few of those, and there’s more to come.

Multiple Datasets to GCompris Memory Game Activities In the past blogs, I wrote about the status of my GSoC work. Continuing the same in this blog I would like to update about one of my major project milestones I have achieved.

GSoC’20 Progress: Onward with the Third Month It’s been a while since my last update. In this post, I will describe the work I have done up until now in Phase Three of the coding period. This phase, I worked on making the subtitles displayed on the timeline editable. Since the text and end positions are both values for the Subtitle model item of a subtitle at a particular start position, I wrote a function that deals with customizing the text as well as the end positions.