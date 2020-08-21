Linux Weekly Roundup: Kernel 5.9-rc1, Kdenlive 20.08, NVIDIA Driver - Aug 23, 2020
Here's the Linux Weekly roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and opensource world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
DebConf20 Debian Conference Kicks Off Today for Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
This year, the Debian Project celebrates two major events, the project’s 27th anniversary and 12 years since the launch of the first DebConf Debian developer conference. An annual gathering, DebConf is the most important event for Debian developers and users, who gather together to share their knowledge and plan on the features of the next major Debian GNU/Linux release. Initially scheduled to take place in Haifa, Israel, from August 23rd to 29th, the DebConf20 conference is for Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye,” which is heavily developed under the Debian Testing umbrella since July 2019.
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
For a while now a Mozilla software project that's been an "unsung hero" has been DeepSpeech as their speech-to-text engine. Sadly, following the recent major layoffs at Mozilla and restructuring along with a shift to focusing more on their profitable activities, DeepSpeech for now has an uncertain future. Reuben Morais of Mozilla provided some guidance today on the state of DeepSpeech following the recent Mozilla changes... But the state right now is basically more uncertainty. There is no clear guidance right now if DeepSpeech "will have a new home" or not at the restructured Mozilla or what changes may be involved. That's quite a pity as Mozilla DeepSpeech is among the best speech-to-text engines (if not the best, certainly the best among open-source options) that supports real-time translation on a wide range of hardware. DeepSpeech utilizes deep learning based on Baidu's research and leverages Google's TensorFlow. DeepSpeech is quite a quality piece of software and has delivered excellent speech-to-text results for translating audio into accurate text. I've personally experimented with it a lot as part of DeepSpeech benchmarking in evaluating its CPU performance.
Android Leftovers
Linux 5.10 To Bring Rework To Raspberry Pi 4 USB Firmware Initialization
One of the early changes queued in the USB area for the Linux 5.10 cycle later this summer is a "reset-raspberrypi" driver set for introduction as another upstream improvement for the current-generation Raspberry Pi 4 single board computer. This "reset-raspberrypi" driver is for a rework of the Raspberry Pi 4 USB firmware initialization. With this budget ARM SBC, after a PCI reset the VL805 USB host controller on the board needs to be loaded directly from an EEPROM or the SoC's VideoCore co-processor.
