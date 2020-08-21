Proprietary Software Problems and Apple's Monopoly
University of Utah Pays $457K After Ransomware Attack [iophk: Windows TCO]
Cyber insurance policies, like the one utilized by the University of Utah, is also changing the ransomware game, and has drawn concerns about how it will change the overall security landscape. For instance, some have wondered if companies could slack on proactive security measures if they have a fallback buffer of cyber-insurance.
Apple apologizes to WordPress, won’t force the free app to add purchases after all
On Friday, the internet erupted in a small way to learn that Apple had successfully forced WordPress to monetize its free app — forcing it to sell premium plans and custom domain names seemingly just so that Apple could get its traditional 30 percent cut.
But one afternoon and evening of surprise and outrage later, Apple is backing off. The company is issuing a rare on-the-record apology, and it says that WordPress will no longer have to add in-app purchases now that all is said and done.
Here’s Apple’s full statement: [...]
Apple Reverses Move for WordPress to Add In-App Payments
Apple Inc. on Saturday reversed course on a decision to force popular blogging platform WordPress to add in-app purchases to its app, a move that could help lessen tensions between Apple and developers amid a public battle with Epic Games.
On Friday, WordPress said that Apple had informed it that it had 30 days to add in-app-purchases to its application, which would have given Apple a 30% cut of purchases of WordPress.com plans purchased via the app. Apple’s request was questioned by developers online as the WordPress app previously didn’t offer a way to purchase plans inside their app, rather just on its website.
Epic Games' App Store antitrust case against Apple reassigned to Oakland judge presiding over Pepper v. Apple and Cameron v. Apple class actions
What remains to be seen is whether Epic's case against Google will end up in Oakland, too. Epic's two app distribution antitrust cases involve many common questions of law and fact. Maybe Epic v. Google will be consolidated with Epic v. Apple.
Fortnite's absence from Apple's App Store will be short-lived--here's why and on what basis Epic Games will put it back soon
Epic Games provoked Fortnite's removal from the iOS App Store and the Android Play Store by running a promotion that circumvented the in-app payment rules of those platforms--and already had that Nineteen-Eighty-Fortnite video as well as two partly-overlapping antitrust complaints, each more than 60 pages long, prepared at the time.
This legal dispute may very well take years to be resolved and go all the way up to the Supreme Court. Epic Games isn't seriously going to forgo its revenue opportunity on iOS (and Android) for the better part of the 2020s.
Epic would have us all believe that they're idealistic freedom fighters, the Braveheart of the mobile app universe. Realistically, they're more principled than a self-serving Spotify (trying to capitalize on the fact that the EU presently has the least principled competition commissioner in the bloc's history), but neither are they prepared to die for this cause nor are they just drama queens (well, maybe to some degree if that YouTube video is any indication). At the end of the day, they're businesspeople running a company recently valued at $17.3 billion and trying to change some parameters in their favor. Also, I do find it credible that it's not only about money but also about their view of what would be fair.
Gibson Dunn lawyers to defend Apple against Epic Games' App Store antitrust action in the Northern District of California
Gibson Dunn frequently represents Apple as well as parties whose interests are aligned with Apple's. The two most important cases of this kind that I've followed are the second Apple v. Samsung case in the Northern District of California and the Apple v. Qualcomm antitrust and contract litigation in the Southern District of California. In the latter case, Gibson Dunn worked for Apple's contract manufacturers (Foxconn/Hon Hai, Pegatron, Compal, and Wistron)--and squared off with the very firm on the other side that filed Epic Games' complaints against Apple and Google: Cravath, Swaine & Moore of New York City.
Apple gets more time to respond to Epic Games' motion for a temporary restraining order--Monday hearing postponed, case may be transferred to Oakland
I've previously expressed doubts over whether this motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) was truly as urgent as Epic's lawyers claimed. Originally they would have preferred a hearing to be held the same day, which would practically have required Judge Edward Chen to make a decision without the benefit of an opposition filing. With the court having vacated the Monday hearing, Apple's ultimatum for a termination of Epic's developer agreement may expire prior to a decision on the TRO motion. While there is no doubt that Epic sooner or later needs access to Apple's developer program, it's not like the Unreal Engine would instantly stop working for any of Epic's licensees in the event of a termination.
DebConf20 Debian Conference Kicks Off Today for Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
This year, the Debian Project celebrates two major events, the project’s 27th anniversary and 12 years since the launch of the first DebConf Debian developer conference. An annual gathering, DebConf is the most important event for Debian developers and users, who gather together to share their knowledge and plan on the features of the next major Debian GNU/Linux release. Initially scheduled to take place in Haifa, Israel, from August 23rd to 29th, the DebConf20 conference is for Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye,” which is heavily developed under the Debian Testing umbrella since July 2019.
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
For a while now a Mozilla software project that's been an "unsung hero" has been DeepSpeech as their speech-to-text engine. Sadly, following the recent major layoffs at Mozilla and restructuring along with a shift to focusing more on their profitable activities, DeepSpeech for now has an uncertain future. Reuben Morais of Mozilla provided some guidance today on the state of DeepSpeech following the recent Mozilla changes... But the state right now is basically more uncertainty. There is no clear guidance right now if DeepSpeech "will have a new home" or not at the restructured Mozilla or what changes may be involved. That's quite a pity as Mozilla DeepSpeech is among the best speech-to-text engines (if not the best, certainly the best among open-source options) that supports real-time translation on a wide range of hardware. DeepSpeech utilizes deep learning based on Baidu's research and leverages Google's TensorFlow. DeepSpeech is quite a quality piece of software and has delivered excellent speech-to-text results for translating audio into accurate text. I've personally experimented with it a lot as part of DeepSpeech benchmarking in evaluating its CPU performance.
Android Leftovers
Linux 5.10 To Bring Rework To Raspberry Pi 4 USB Firmware Initialization
One of the early changes queued in the USB area for the Linux 5.10 cycle later this summer is a "reset-raspberrypi" driver set for introduction as another upstream improvement for the current-generation Raspberry Pi 4 single board computer. This "reset-raspberrypi" driver is for a rework of the Raspberry Pi 4 USB firmware initialization. With this budget ARM SBC, after a PCI reset the VL805 USB host controller on the board needs to be loaded directly from an EEPROM or the SoC's VideoCore co-processor.
