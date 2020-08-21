Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 23rd of August 2020 03:22:06 PM

One of the revelations from the expulsion of Dr Norbert Preining is the role of Laura Arjona Reina (larjona) sending him nasty emails a few days before Christmas.

Drawing attention to an email chain like this inevitably encourages other victims to ask for help. We now know that Dr Preining isn't the only recipient of harassment and abuse from Arjona. With that in mind, we are doing a more thorough analysis to see if other victims of the Anti-harassment team will come forward.

Dr Preining has contributed many years of effort maintaining the LaTeX packages. Debian records show that Arjona is only a novice, non-developing Developer who has been present for a much shorter period. Unlike Dr Preining, Arjona never contributed a single package.