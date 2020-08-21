Today in Techrights
- Leak: FSFE Incurred Over €10,000 in Projected Losses Due to Outsourcing
- [Meme] Microsoft Does to Free Software Projects What Bill Gates Has Done to the Media for Two Decades
- Leak: An Unreported Rift Inside The Document Foundation (TDF)
- The Hand Inside the Blender: Microsoft Money for Blender’s Development Fund is Not a ‘Cookie Jar’ Donation But Another Power Move
- Leak: Richard Stallman (RMS) Was Betrayed by Matthias Kirschner’s FSFE, Which Closely Connected With People Who Attack Stallman
- Leak: FSFE and OSI Coordinate Rubbing Off Free Software by Saying “Open Source” is the Same (It’s Not, Same False Argument From 20 Years Earlier)
- No, Hundreds of Viewers Don’t Make It ‘Most Popular’
- Techrights is International
- Why DebConf Spent So Much Money on Travel Expenses Last Year
- Leak: FSF/FSFE Trademark Dispute (FSF Demanding That FSFE Should Change the Organisation’s Name)
- [Meme] Linux is Becoming a Code ‘Burial Ground’, Sometimes at the Expense of Size and Complexity (Bloat)
- On DebConf (and Other Conferences) as Potential Facilitator of Bribes From Microsoft
- Managing ‘Intellectual Property’ (Managing ‘IP’) is Promoting Software Patents for a Fee
- The Pandemic Has Been Hugely Profitable for Bill Gates and It Helps Distract From His Epstein Mystery
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, August 22, 2020
- Links 22/8/2020: KylinOS (GNU/Linux Distro in China), Istio 1.7, Armbian 20.08, GStreamer 1.17.90, Serpent OS
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 870 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
7 Open-source School Management Solutions with Virtual Classroom Support
It's still uncertain for many countries if the school will reopen for the current season. COVID-19 cases are increasing in several countries like Japan, some countries at the European Union and Turkey. However, remote education has proven to be the current valid alternative for education in such an uncertain state. But in Turkey as an example, they have called-in the teachers to schools for planning and organizing the educational season. Therefore we decided to write this article to offer an open-source solution for school and virtual classroom management. Also: Venyon: An innovative Free Solution to Monitor and Manage Computerized Classrooms for Linux and Windows
Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux and More
Google working to allow Chromebook users to run Linux from an external drive
Assuming this change goes forward, it could let some otherwise Crostini-capable Chromebooks with limited storage space run the virtual machine for Linux on a USB-drive or even an SD memory card. You’ll want fast media in either case if you get the chance to try this; running a virtual machine with a Linux container on slower media wouldn’t be optimal. Although I see the potential need for this on Chromebooks with smaller internal drives, it could benefit all Chromebooks users. For example, you might have 64 or more GB of storage capacity on your device but perhaps you’re using the majority of it just for Chrome OS, Android apps and file storage. It would be handy to just whip out a USB drive with your Linux instance, boot up and do whatever you need to in the virtual machine.
4 Nifty Grub Themes for Your Linux Boot Menu
Boring with the default boot menu in purple? Try installing some themes for this Grub boot-loader. There’s an open-source project maintains 4 modern design themes for Grub2. They are Vimix, Stylish, Tela, and Slaze.
Recent comments
1 min 52 sec ago
15 min 30 sec ago
44 min 19 sec ago
52 min 30 sec ago
1 hour 43 min ago
4 hours 32 sec ago
23 hours 9 min ago
1 day 54 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago