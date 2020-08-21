Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 23rd of August 2020 05:15:39 PM

Assuming this change goes forward, it could let some otherwise Crostini-capable Chromebooks with limited storage space run the virtual machine for Linux on a USB-drive or even an SD memory card. You’ll want fast media in either case if you get the chance to try this; running a virtual machine with a Linux container on slower media wouldn’t be optimal.

Although I see the potential need for this on Chromebooks with smaller internal drives, it could benefit all Chromebooks users.

For example, you might have 64 or more GB of storage capacity on your device but perhaps you’re using the majority of it just for Chrome OS, Android apps and file storage. It would be handy to just whip out a USB drive with your Linux instance, boot up and do whatever you need to in the virtual machine.