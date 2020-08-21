ATGC Could Come In Linux 5.10 For F2FS and Cachy in Linux
-
ATGC Could Come In Linux 5.10 For F2FS, Much Faster Decompression Speeds Too
We previously reported on F2FS "ATGC" functionality for increasing the garbage collection efficiency for the Flash-Friendly File-System. Those patches are now queued up in F2FS' "dev" branch meaning we could see the functionality in place for Linux 5.10.
F2FS Age Threshold based Garbage Collection is for enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the background GC process for the file-system by evaluating older candidates first based on a configurable age threshold.
-
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Cachy is a Linux CPU scheduler that has been generating some attention over the past month that aims for optimal CPU cache usage and based on a Highest Response Ration Next (HRRN) policy.
Cachy drops all balancing code except for idle CPU balancing, it guts out grouping for tasks and NUMA, each CPU has its own run queue, and a variety of other interesting design decisions.
-
