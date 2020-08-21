7 Open-source School Management Solutions with Virtual Classroom Support It's still uncertain for many countries if the school will reopen for the current season. COVID-19 cases are increasing in several countries like Japan, some countries at the European Union and Turkey. However, remote education has proven to be the current valid alternative for education in such an uncertain state. But in Turkey as an example, they have called-in the teachers to schools for planning and organizing the educational season. Therefore we decided to write this article to offer an open-source solution for school and virtual classroom management. Also: Venyon: An innovative Free Solution to Monitor and Manage Computerized Classrooms for Linux and Windows

Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux and More Going Linux #395 · Listener Feedback Bill is still on Manjaro! The Ubuntu MATE Guide is now available online. We answer questions about MeWe, dual booting, fresh install, replacing a sheet feed scanner, System76, Crossover, and LibreOffice spell check.

Why we shouldn't judge Linux based on its inability to run Unsupported Apps Linux is a great platform, but it's just that, a platform. Many people out there judge Linux based on unofficial metrics, such as its inability to run unsupported apps such as those made for Windows. In this video, I talk about why this is a problem for the community, and why the inability of Linux to run unsupported apps isn't an accurate measure of its value.

First Impression of Archcraft OS Archcraft OS is yet another minimal linux distribution, based on Arch Linux. It's supposed to be light, fast, and attractive.