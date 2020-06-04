Programming Leftovers
-
Now We Can All Build A SpotMicro
If you go to YouTube and search for SpotMicro you will find a number of videos showing completed robots. The one that attracted my attention was built by Michael Romanko. What is special about this version is that it has a Raspberry Pi as its brain.The original uses an Arduino and the printer files have to be changed to accommodate a Pi.
The important thing about installing a Pi is that you can easily fit Ubuntu, complete with a version of ROS (Robot Operating System). For most robot builders, ROS is the way to go and it makes development of software easier. I wouldn't say easy, it's still a challenge. The ROS nodes have been written in C++ and Python. You can see it in action in the video...
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #13
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #7
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 7 Check-in
-
Python 3.8.5 : Testing with openpyxl - parts 001 .
-
Python 3.8.5 : Testing the pyre tool - parts 001.
-
Never Run ‘python’ In Your Downloads Folder
One of the wonderful things about Python is the ease with which you can start writing a script - just drop some code into a .py file, and run python my_file.py. Similarly it’s easy to get started with modularity: split my_file.py into my_app.py and my_lib.py, and you can import my_lib from my_app.py and start organizing your code into modules.
However, the details of the machinery that makes this work have some surprising, and sometimes very security-critical consequences: the more convenient it is for you to execute code from different locations, the more opportunities an attacker has to execute it as well...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 892 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Perl/Raku Programming and Challenges
today's howtos
ATGC Could Come In Linux 5.10 For F2FS and Cachy in Linux
Recent comments
3 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago
6 hours 20 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago