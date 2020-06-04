today's leftovers
-
How to Play Easy Anti-Cheat Games on Linux
This video shows you how to play Fortnite or any GeForce Now game on Linux. This includes a variety of easy anti-cheat games that were unplayable before.
-
GSoC: Final Report of My Work on GNOME Games
GSoC is finally coming to end, and what an exciting experience it has been! In this post I’ll be showing off the fruits of my labor.
User collections were added to Games last week, and that marks the last major milestone of my GSoC project of “Implementing game collections in GNOME Games”. I’m very glad that I was able to finish all the major milestones in time. Below I’ll give a quick summary of my journey.
-
Final Evaluation
Pheww!… GSoC coding period is in its last stage, The final evaluation is starting from tomorrow, I am really happy that all activities have been finished on time, 7 of them already merged in master and I hope the last one would also merge soon.
-
KSyntaxHighlighting - Example Files Wanted
In the KSyntaxHighlighting framework we use small example files for the individual languages as regression tests. See the current collection here.
We will create HTML output and two internal formats to check highlighting attributes & folding regions. These results are then diffed with version controlled reference files.
At the moment we only check the default light theme for the HTML output, but I intend to extend this to check the dark theme, too. This will e.g. make it easier to spot problematic hard coded colors that are not readable in one of both variants.
I updated our tooling to link the test output HTML files we actually have already on our syntax overview page.
As you can see there, still a lot of languages we support are lacking example files. Just scan the page for the “submissions welcome” lines These words are linked to the part of our README that talks about our regression tests. If you can provide an example file under a permissive license (MIT/BSD/GPL/…), please submit them e.g. as merge request.
-
Running for the openSUSE board - ad-hoc board elections 2020
In case you follow the mailing lists or openSUSE groups in social media you might have come to know that the openSUSE community holds ad-hoc board elections to refill an open spot in the openSUSE board.
If you did not know or even if you knew, you might not know that I was honored by being suggested as a candidate for that elections by Gerald and that I accepted the nomindation.
-
Philipp Kern: Self-service buildd givebacks now use Salsa auth
As client certificates are on the way out and Debian's SSO solution is effectively not maintained any longer, I switched self-service buildd givebacks over to Salsa authentication. It lives again at https://buildd.debian.org/auth/giveback.cgi. For authorization you still need to be in the "debian" group for now, i.e. be a regular Debian member.
-
Gis Weather
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Gis Weather
-
Try web development with Digital Making at Home
-
Micron's HSE Open-Source Storage Engine 1.8 Released
HSE amounts to a well optimized key-value store database geared for high performance solid-state drives and persistent memory. Micron's original announcement talked of HSE providing as much as doubling the throughput and improving read latencies by around four times. With HSE is also a modified MongoDB implementation as a real-world reference implementation. Besides MongoDB, Micron hopes HSE will see use for various NoSQL, SDS, and big data use-cases along with other verticals.
-
[Old] Scaleway offers free video conference powered by BigBlueButton
The free service is available until end of July 2020.
-
How I Found Myself in a Command Line vs. GUI Meeting
Coming to an agreement took a lot of discussion. Apparently, we all care deeply about the UI and everyone has a strong opinion on how an CLI SSH client needs to behave. Eventually, we agreed on an implementation and you can scroll down to the bottom of this post to see the YouTube demo link.
But if you want to hear what options we’ve discussed, below are some of the questions that heated up that conversation.
-
Play GeForce Now in your browser, no Chromebook needed
Earlier this week, NVIDIA dropped a bomb on the gaming world by releasing the web-based version of GeForce Now. Much to the surprise of many, the service that lets you bring your games with you didn’t arrive for browsers of any flavor. Instead, NVIDIA made our day by launching GeForce Now as a Chrome OS exclusive. We can, and probably will wax philosophic about the implications this could have for Chrome OS as a platform. Today, however, I’m reaching out to the masses who were left out in the cold when GeForce Now debuted.
[...]
You should now spoof Chrome OS anytime you navigate to Geforce Now’s streaming player. I can’t guarantee that NVIDIA won’t put a stop to this at some point but for now, it’s a sure-fire way to play GeForce Now on your Linux device.
-
Chromium devs want the browser to talk to devices, computers directly via TCP, UDP. Obviously, nothing can't go wrong
Google's Chromium team has proposed a way to allow web apps to establish direct TCP and UDP network connections, a powerful capability that could complicate web security.
The Raw Sockets API, which may end up being renamed the Direct Sockets API, represents an attempt to give browser apps networking capabilities that aren't possible via data transport options like HTTP, WebSockets and WebRTC. It essentially allows the browser to talk directly to devices and other computers via the network.
Chromium engineer Eric Willigers announced plans to prototype the API on Wednesday. Assuming testing goes well, the intent is to ship the tech for Chrome OS before there's a general Chromium release.
"Many network devices use their own protocols over TCP or UDP, instead of using HTTPS or a WebSockets-compatible server," Willigers explained. "Like WebUSB, WebMIDI and WebBluetooth, this API allows web apps to communicate with local devices and information systems."
-
GNU Parallel 20200822 ('Beirut')
GNU Parallel 20200822 ('Beirut') has been released.
-
Open organizations through the ages
Consider the evolution of humankind. When we do, we will recognize that having global discussions and acting on global decisions is a relatively new phenomenon—only 100 years old, give or take a few years. We're still learning how to make global decisions and execute on them successfully.
Yet our ability to improve those globally focused practices and skills is critical to our continued survival. And open principles will be the keys to helping us learn them—as they have been throughout history.
-
FBI Reports On Linux Drovorub Malware [Ed: This is mostly distorted coverage]
The rootkit won’t persist if you have UEFI boot fully enabled (although many Linux computers turn UEFI signing off rather than work through the steps to install an OS with it enabled). The malware is easy to spot if you dump raw information from the network, but the kernel module makes it hard to find on the local machine. It hooks many kernel functions so it can hide processes from both the ps command and the /proc filesystem. Other hooks remove file names from directory listings and also hides sockets. The paper describes how to identify the malware and they are especially interested in detection at scale — that is, if you have 1,000 Linux PCs on a network, how do you find which ones have this infection?
-
Drovorub: Russia Pushing Invisible Malware, say NSA and FBI [Ed: Just reposting other people's stuff, no critical assessment]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 931 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Perl/Raku Programming and Challenges
today's howtos
ATGC Could Come In Linux 5.10 For F2FS and Cachy in Linux
Recent comments
3 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago
6 hours 20 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago