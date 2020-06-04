In the KSyntaxHighlighting framework we use small example files for the individual languages as regression tests. See the current collection here.

We will create HTML output and two internal formats to check highlighting attributes & folding regions. These results are then diffed with version controlled reference files.

At the moment we only check the default light theme for the HTML output, but I intend to extend this to check the dark theme, too. This will e.g. make it easier to spot problematic hard coded colors that are not readable in one of both variants.

I updated our tooling to link the test output HTML files we actually have already on our syntax overview page.

As you can see there, still a lot of languages we support are lacking example files. Just scan the page for the “submissions welcome” lines These words are linked to the part of our README that talks about our regression tests. If you can provide an example file under a permissive license (MIT/BSD/GPL/…), please submit them e.g. as merge request.