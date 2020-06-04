Linux 5.9-rc2
Linux 5.9-rc2
It's Sunday afternoon, which means it's time for another release candidate. Nothing in particular stands out, there's a random collection of fixes and updates in here. It is perhaps a bit filesystem-heavy, because the ext4 updates came in late, so a bit unusually we have 20+% of the patch being under fs/, and that's the biggest chunk in here after the usual driver updates (sound, gpu, networking, scsi, vfio). Other than that, it's mostly arch fixes and some tooling fixes, with a smattering elsewhere. The appended shortlog gives an overview of the details, it's all pretty small stuff. The diffstat shows the ext4 changes and a RISC-V timer chip standing out, and even those aren't really particularly big. Please test, Linus
Kernel prepatch 5.9-rc2
The 5.9-rc2 kernel prepatch is out for testing. "Nothing in particular stands out, there's a random collection of fixes and updates in here."
Linux 5.9-rc2 Released With EXT4 Updates, More POWER10 Bits
It's been one week already since feature work ended on Linux 5.9 and that means it's time for the 5.9-rc2 kernel. Like clockwork, Linux Torvalds has shipped Linux 5.9-rc2 with the initial batch of bug/regression fixes as well as some late changes for the cycle.
