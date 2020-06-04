Perl/Raku Programming and Challenges Perl Weekly Challenge 74: Majority Element and FNR Character These are some answers to the Week 74 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar. Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a few hours from now. This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.

Self Challenge and Weekly Challenge (CY's Take on #074 Task 1) Thanks for the volunteers, there are code Reviews on Perl/Raku; in addition, on each Monday, you can read the RECAP linking others' solutions and blogs; I often learn something from both RECAP and Perl Review.

The [Perl] Weekly Challenge #074 Ever since I started doing Swift, I find myself too busy again with my weekly video sessions on top of all. I need to re-visit my time management chart, may be? Having said that, I get excited by the doing task in a new language. I wanted to do it in Java to refresh my memory. But couldn’t find time for it as I am editing the next week Perl Weekly newsletter also. Highlight of the week, was the live session by Lance Wicks. During the live session, I had lots of trouble with my Sky Broadband, disturbing the flow. Luckily he posted the video later, which I watched during my break.