Linux 5.9-rc2

Sunday 23rd of August 2020 11:31:08 PM
Linux
  • Linux 5.9-rc2
    It's Sunday afternoon, which means it's time for another release candidate.

Nothing in particular stands out, there's a random collection of fixes
and updates in here. It is perhaps a bit filesystem-heavy, because the
ext4 updates came in late, so a bit unusually we have 20+% of the
patch being under fs/, and that's the biggest chunk in here after the
usual driver updates (sound, gpu, networking, scsi, vfio).

Other than that, it's mostly arch fixes and some tooling fixes, with a
smattering elsewhere.

The appended shortlog gives an overview of the details, it's all
pretty small stuff. The diffstat shows the ext4 changes and a RISC-V
timer chip standing out, and even those aren't really particularly
big.

Please test,
                   Linus
  • Kernel prepatch 5.9-rc2

    The 5.9-rc2 kernel prepatch is out for testing. "Nothing in particular stands out, there's a random collection of fixes and updates in here."

  • Linux 5.9-rc2 Released With EXT4 Updates, More POWER10 Bits

    It's been one week already since feature work ended on Linux 5.9 and that means it's time for the 5.9-rc2 kernel. Like clockwork, Linux Torvalds has shipped Linux 5.9-rc2 with the initial batch of bug/regression fixes as well as some late changes for the cycle.

Programming Leftovers

  • Now We Can All Build A SpotMicro

    If you go to YouTube and search for SpotMicro you will find a number of videos showing completed robots. The one that attracted my attention was built by Michael Romanko. What is special about this version is that it has a Raspberry Pi as its brain.The original uses an Arduino and the printer files have to be changed to accommodate a Pi. The important thing about installing a Pi is that you can easily fit Ubuntu, complete with a version of ROS (Robot Operating System). For most robot builders, ROS is the way to go and it makes development of software easier. I wouldn't say easy, it's still a challenge. The ROS nodes have been written in C++ and Python. You can see it in action in the video...

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #13
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #7
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 7 Check-in
  • Python 3.8.5 : Testing with openpyxl - parts 001 .
  • Python 3.8.5 : Testing the pyre tool - parts 001.
  • Never Run ‘python’ In Your Downloads Folder

    One of the wonderful things about Python is the ease with which you can start writing a script - just drop some code into a .py file, and run python my_file.py. Similarly it’s easy to get started with modularity: split my_file.py into my_app.py and my_lib.py, and you can import my_lib from my_app.py and start organizing your code into modules. However, the details of the machinery that makes this work have some surprising, and sometimes very security-critical consequences: the more convenient it is for you to execute code from different locations, the more opportunities an attacker has to execute it as well...

Perl/Raku Programming and Challenges

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 74: Majority Element and FNR Character

    These are some answers to the Week 74 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar. Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a few hours from now. This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.

  • Self Challenge and Weekly Challenge (CY's Take on #074 Task 1)

    Thanks for the volunteers, there are code Reviews on Perl/Raku; in addition, on each Monday, you can read the RECAP linking others' solutions and blogs; I often learn something from both RECAP and Perl Review.

  • The [Perl] Weekly Challenge #074

    Ever since I started doing Swift, I find myself too busy again with my weekly video sessions on top of all. I need to re-visit my time management chart, may be? Having said that, I get excited by the doing task in a new language. I wanted to do it in Java to refresh my memory. But couldn’t find time for it as I am editing the next week Perl Weekly newsletter also. Highlight of the week, was the live session by Lance Wicks. During the live session, I had lots of trouble with my Sky Broadband, disturbing the flow. Luckily he posted the video later, which I watched during my break.

today's howtos

ATGC Could Come In Linux 5.10 For F2FS and Cachy in Linux

  • ATGC Could Come In Linux 5.10 For F2FS, Much Faster Decompression Speeds Too

    We previously reported on F2FS "ATGC" functionality for increasing the garbage collection efficiency for the Flash-Friendly File-System. Those patches are now queued up in F2FS' "dev" branch meaning we could see the functionality in place for Linux 5.10.  F2FS Age Threshold based Garbage Collection is for enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the background GC process for the file-system by evaluating older candidates first based on a configurable age threshold. 

    •         
  • Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler

    Cachy is a Linux CPU scheduler that has been generating some attention over the past month that aims for optimal CPU cache usage and based on a Highest Response Ration Next (HRRN) policy.  Cachy drops all balancing code except for idle CPU balancing, it guts out grouping for tasks and NUMA, each CPU has its own run queue, and a variety of other interesting design decisions. 

