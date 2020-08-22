Language Selection

Review: GeckoLinux 152 "KDE Plasma", MX Linux 19.2 "KDE"

Monday 24th of August 2020 03:58:03 AM
KDE
Reviews

This week instead of spending several days with one distribution I decided to try two alternative spins or approaches to projects I have explored in the recent past. In particular I wanted to compare the latest release of GeckoLinux against its parent, openSUSE, and try out the new KDE Plasma edition of MX Linux. Let's start with Gecko.

The GeckoLinux project presents itself as a more desktop-oriented version of openSUSE, which I reviewed in July. The project ships in multiple live desktop editions for 64-bit (x86_64) computers. Available editions include Cinnamon, GNOME, KDE Plasma, LXQt, MATE and Xfce. I decided to try the KDE Plasma edition to keep my trial as close to my experience with openSUSE 15.2 as possible.

Booting from the Gecko media brings up the KDE Plasma desktop. Icons for opening a language installer and the Calamares system installer are located on the desktop. There is a panel placed at the bottom of the display.

Android Leftovers

The 10 Best Open-Source Video Editors

Although mainstream video editors such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and Filmora do get the job done (and that too, quite well), their subscription packages can cost an arm and a leg. Accordingly, it won’t be wrong to say that not everyone would be able to afford such pricey software. If you feel the same way, you’re in luck as there are plenty of free and open-source video editors out there, which you can not just free but also allows making changes as per your needs if you know a thing or two about coding. Read more

Linux 5.9-rc2

  • Linux 5.9-rc2
    It's Sunday afternoon, which means it's time for another release candidate.

Nothing in particular stands out, there's a random collection of fixes
and updates in here. It is perhaps a bit filesystem-heavy, because the
ext4 updates came in late, so a bit unusually we have 20+% of the
patch being under fs/, and that's the biggest chunk in here after the
usual driver updates (sound, gpu, networking, scsi, vfio).

Other than that, it's mostly arch fixes and some tooling fixes, with a
smattering elsewhere.

The appended shortlog gives an overview of the details, it's all
pretty small stuff. The diffstat shows the ext4 changes and a RISC-V
timer chip standing out, and even those aren't really particularly
big.

Please test,
                   Linus
  • Kernel prepatch 5.9-rc2

    The 5.9-rc2 kernel prepatch is out for testing. "Nothing in particular stands out, there's a random collection of fixes and updates in here."

  • Linux 5.9-rc2 Released With EXT4 Updates, More POWER10 Bits

    It's been one week already since feature work ended on Linux 5.9 and that means it's time for the 5.9-rc2 kernel. Like clockwork, Linux Torvalds has shipped Linux 5.9-rc2 with the initial batch of bug/regression fixes as well as some late changes for the cycle.

