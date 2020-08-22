Screencasts/Audiocasts: MakuluLinux, Test and Code, GNU World Order and DistroTube
-
MakuluLinux Swift 2020-08-16 Run Through
-
Test and Code: 127: WFH, WTF? - Tips and Tricks for Working From Home - Reuven Lerner & Julian Sequeira
Many people have been working from home now that are not used to working from home.
Or at least are working from home more than they ever did before. That's definitely true for me.
Even though I've been working from home since March, I wanted some tips from people who have been doing it longer.
Julian Sequeira, of PyBites fame, has been working from home for about a year.
Reuven Lerner, an amazing Python trainer, has been working from home for much longer.
We originally had a big list of WFH topics. But we had so much fun with the tips and tricks part, that that's pretty much the whole episode.
But there's lots of great tips and tricks, so I'm glad we focused on that.
-
GNU World Order 368
More about **linuxdoc-tools**, including some basic info about SGML and DTD.
-
"Hey, DT. Your Distro Reviews Suck!" (Plus Other Comments I Get)
In this lengthy rant video, I address a few questions that I've been receiving from viewers. I discuss my thoughts on why my distro reviews suck, Brave being the best browser, whether I am a Buddhist, AAA games and the Free Software Movement, why my videos are monetized, and why I started making videos in the first place
-
TenFourFox FPR26 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 26 final is now (finally) available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). The delay is due to the severe heat wave and rolling blackouts we had here in overly sunny Southern California; besides the fact that Quad G5s have never been considered particularly power-thrifty, I had the A/C reduced to save electricity further and running the G5 and the Talos II simultaneously would have made the rear office absolutely miserable. There are no additional changes other than outstanding security updates, though since we will be switching to ESR78 for FPR27 anyway, I pulled a few lower-priority security and stability fixes from ESR78 in advance that didn't make it to ESR68. Assuming all goes well, it will go live tomorrow (Monday) afternoon/evening Pacific time.
10 Interesting and Useful Apps I Discovered in Snap Store
Snap Store is a graphical desktop application store with thousands of applications used by millions of people across 41 Linux distributions. In this guide, I will share with you 10 interesting and useful applications I discovered in Snap Store.
Python Programming
