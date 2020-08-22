Python Programming
Nice Animations with Twisted and PyGame
One of my favorite features within Twisted — but also one of the least known — is LoopingCall.withCount, which can be used in applications where you have some real-time thing happening, which needs to keep happening at a smooth rate regardless of any concurrent activity or pauses in the main loop. Originally designed for playing audio samples from a softphone without introducing a desync delay over time, it can also be used to play animations while keeping track of their appropriate frame.
LoopingCall is all around a fun tool to build little game features with. I’ve built a quick little demo to showcase some discoveries I’ve made over a few years of small hobby projects (none of which are ready for an open-source release) over here: DrawSnek.
Functional Programming Primitives in Python
Functional programming (FP) is a programming technique that avoids side effects by performing computation primarily through the evaluation of mathematical functions and the use of immutable data structures.
In some cases, using a functional programming style can reduce the likelihood of bugs in your programs and make them more maintainable. Admittedly, FP is a little difficult to pin down because many modern FP languages (like Haskell) support a vast range of additional features and concepts—like advanced typing systems—that are often assumed to be a part of FP.
PyDev of the Week: Ethan Smith
This week we welcome Ethan Smith (@ethanhs) as our PyDev of the Week! Ethan is a core developer of the Mypy project, which is a static type checker for Python.
Using Sentry to Handle Python Exceptions in Django Projects
Web applications built in Django can become sprawlingly complex over time, which is one reason why centralized error handling is important. This tutorial will guide you through adding a free, basic Sentry configuration to a new Django project.
Python Qt5 - Add and remove items between two QTreeWidgets.
Today's tutorial will show you how to add and remove items between two QTreeWidgets.
The source code is very simple to understand: the user interface is created with two QTreeWidgets.
One is completed with elements and when the buttons are pressed, the elements are interchanged.
TenFourFox FPR26 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 26 final is now (finally) available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). The delay is due to the severe heat wave and rolling blackouts we had here in overly sunny Southern California; besides the fact that Quad G5s have never been considered particularly power-thrifty, I had the A/C reduced to save electricity further and running the G5 and the Talos II simultaneously would have made the rear office absolutely miserable. There are no additional changes other than outstanding security updates, though since we will be switching to ESR78 for FPR27 anyway, I pulled a few lower-priority security and stability fixes from ESR78 in advance that didn't make it to ESR68. Assuming all goes well, it will go live tomorrow (Monday) afternoon/evening Pacific time.
10 Interesting and Useful Apps I Discovered in Snap Store
Snap Store is a graphical desktop application store with thousands of applications used by millions of people across 41 Linux distributions. In this guide, I will share with you 10 interesting and useful applications I discovered in Snap Store.
Python Programming
