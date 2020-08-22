Origin stories about Unix

Brian W. Kernighan opens his book Unix: A History and a Memoir with the line, "To understand how Unix happened, we have to understand Bell Labs, especially how it worked and the creative environment that it provided." And so begins a wonderful trip back in time, following the creation and development of early Unix with someone who was there. You may recognize Brian Kernighan's name. He is the "K" in AWK, the "K" in "K&R C" (he co-wrote the original "Kernighan and Ritchie" book about the C programming language), and he has authored and co-authored many books about Unix and technology. On my own bookshelf, I can find several of Kernighan's books, including The Unix Programming Environment (with Rob Pike), The AWK Programming Language (with Alfred Aho and Peter J. Weinberger), and The C Programming Language (with Dennis M. Ritchie). And of course, his latest entry, Unix: A History and a Memoir.

Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland

Red Hat's Adam Jackson has been working on "GLX Delay" as a means of offering accelerated GLX with OpenGL for XWayland when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver. The proposed code is going through Mesa even though it's for the proprietary NVIDIA driver benefit and also requires a change to the OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library (libglvnd). This work-in-progress code does allow the likes of glxgears and glxinfo to now successfully run on XWayland with the NVIDIA proprietary driver. Adam prominently noted, "due to the design of this approach the actual GL rendering part should be about as fast as it is against Xorg, or against EGL on the bare metal, so in principle this can eventually be just as performant as it is with Xorg."

Happy 10th anniversary, OpenStack!

OpenStack has transformed the open source industry since it launched 10 years ago. It was an endeavor to bring greater choice in cloud solutions by combining NASA's Nova with Rackspace's Swift object storage and has since grown into a strong base for open infrastructure. In 2010, "the cloud" was barely a thing, and having a standardized, open source platform for public and private clouds was a dream. A decade later, OpenStack is a cloud platform that critical industries rely on. As evidence of its massive market base, 451 Research projects a US$ 7.7 billion OpenStack market by 2023, with the most growth in Asia (36%), Latin America (27%), Europe (22%), and North America (17%). Within a year, the fledgling OpenStack community grew from a couple-dozen developers to nearly 250 unique contributors to its first release, dubbed Austin. Fast-forward to 2020: OpenStack now ranks among the top three most active open source projects in the world and is the most widely deployed open source cloud infrastructure software.