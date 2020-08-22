Hacking, Devices and Programming
Puffin Cloud Learning Renders Web Pages Up to 14 Times Faster on Raspberry Pi
The Raspberry Pi is a great little Arm Linux board designed for STEM education. But with many children now have to learn remotely, the board would be useful as a computer replacement, but users may find web browsing on the Raspberry Pi to be rather sluggish.
Puffin Cloud Learning is designed just for that use case and promises to make the Raspberry Pi SBC much faster for web browsing, and they tested several websites, and for instance, CNN website loads almost 14 times faster with the Puffin Internet Terminal compared to using Chromium only.
Sipeed Maix Amigo is a Portable 64-bit RISC-V AI Development Kit with Display and Cameras
Earlier this year, Seeed Studio introduced Wio Terminal a portable Arduino devkit with an LCD display, and expansion connectors and headers.
The company is now selling a similar looking devkit but for different applications with Sipeed Maix Amigo portable 64-bit RISC-V development kit powered by Kendryte K210 RISC-V AI processor and equipped with an LCD display, two cameras, a few buttons, and several I/O headers and Grove connectors.
Sven Hoexter: google cloud buster images without python 2
Fun in the morning, we realized that the Debian Cloud image builds dropped python 2 and that propagated to the Google provided Debian/buster images. So in case you use something like ansible, and so far assumed python 2 as the default interpreter, and installed additional python 2 modules to support ansible modules, you now have to either install python 2 again or just move to python 3k.
Marketing & Branding Survey Results
Some 85.9% respondents self identify as Perl programmers and 22.7% as Raku programmers, 33.2% as Software project leaders, and 30% as Business Owners.
[...]
The contrasts are interesting. TPF is strongly perceived as being Powered by volunteers with it being the most recognized value. However, respondents where more concerned with being Professional when asked what they would like to associate, it being the second most desired value. This was reflected in Amateur receiving a meaningful response in perceptions and none in likes. Powered by volunteers went significantly downward from perceived to liked values.
Passion for software projects is recognized but people's response indicated they want to see more of that passion. Similarly, there is a big gap between the perceived and the desired levels of Trustworthy and Transparent.
Supportive was recognized as the 3rd highest response in perceptions, and 4th but with more responses in liked values.
Servant leadership received a small response in both cases. This is a value that TPF has historically seen as being at the core of their values.
Round One: Machine beats man in air-combat exercise
The winning computer pilot, trained by a Maryland-based company called Heron Systems, spent the first three rounds of computer simulations dominating its artificial intelligence (AI) opponents with a game plan unimaginable for human pilots. The system would immediately turn toward its enemy in each combat scenario, flying directly at its opponent while firing its gun and veering away at the last possible moment, sometimes within 100 feet of a midair collision.
It’s the sort of tactic that wouldn’t be allowed in “Top Gun”-style contests the Air Force and Navy run as training for their pilots. Normally, pilots aren’t permitted to get within 500 feet of each other or directly face off. The distance is meant to prevent accidents, but also has a practical combat rationale: if a pilot blows up the enemy at too close a range, the pilot is liable to fly into the resulting debris, sucking metal into their own engine and destroying their aircraft.
The AI system isn’t constrained by self-preservation instincts. It’s a sign of why AI might be helpful — computer brains can develop novel solutions — but also why they have to be monitored for unintended consequences.
To static site, or not, again
It’s that time of year when I reassess whether I want to keep using a static-site generator, or go back to maintaining a hosted CMS. Those of you who’ve read my silly blog here over years have witnessed me thinking out loud about this many times.
It was an easier decision to move back to a CMS when I generated the site with Jekyll, on account of it taking half an hour to build my site. Optimisations and simplifying my themes cut this down, but it was still a barrier to me writing, which defeats the entire point of having a blog. Hugo now generates the entire site and any pushed updates in a matter of seconds now, so that concern is moot.
Libraries and dependencies I'm willing to take
I've been on a bit of a tear lately about the perils of adding dependencies to projects and expecting them to work properly. I've also seen that there are some people who try to parse this as a declaration of "nothing is good enough, therefore everything must be replaced". That's obviously not the case, but they get their jollies trying to claim otherwise.
It seems like the easiest way to handle this is to just come out and talk about the libraries that I actually use, or have used recently, and probably will use again.
Java development on top of Kubernetes using Eclipse JKube
It has been 25 years since developers started adopting Java technology and making it part of their core application stack. Today, many Java developers and Java-based shops are migrating or looking to migrate their infrastructure to Kubernetes, or to related distributions like Red Hat OpenShift and Amazon EKS.
Kubernetes has a steep learning curve, however, and it adds an additional layer of operations to the familiar Java development workflow. In this article, I introduce Eclipse JKube and show you how to use it to simplify the Kubernetes workflow. As you’ll see, Eclipse JKube provides a migration path to Kubernetes while letting you stay within the familiar Java ecosystem. I will also quickly show you how to deploy a Java application to OpenShift using OpenShift Maven plugin.
