Games: GemRB, Team Fortress 2 and Blender
Baldur's Gate engine remake GemRB celebrates 20 years with a new release
GemRB, a fine example of an open source game engine reimplementation for the Infinity Engine that powered the classic RPGs including Baldur’s Gate, Icewind Dale and Planescape: Torment games celebrates two big things.
Team Fortress 2 has a new update out with a Summer 2020 Cosmetic Case
Valve have realise Team Fortress 2 is actually still alive and have done a fresh update, although only minor it does add in a new Summer 2020 Cosmetic Case.
Seems like the worst might be over for the racist bot problem they had recently, as Valve had to add in a bunch of restrictions to newer accounts to prevent them spamming text and voice chat. Now they're back to irregular random updates like this, the first in well over a month.
Part of this update is to bring in a new Case, for those of you playing who love to collect all the items there's a new Summer 2020 Cosmetic Case which contains a random pick from 22 new community-contributed items and there's also 4 new community-created Unusual effects. Crates get dropped to players at random as they play, or you can buy it from the Steam Market and it's already dropped to a really low price, although it does need a key purchase to open too as Valve do love their loot box system.
Blender pulls in another funding partner with Unity [Ed: Microsoft Mono boosters buy a share in Blender]
Joining many other companies that seemingly woke up to actually supporting free and open source software, Unity has now pledged funding towards Blender.
Blender is the free and open source 3D creation suite. It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline—modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing and motion tracking, video editing and 2D animation pipeline.
Unity has joined them as a Corporate Patron which means they join the likes of AMD, NVIDIA and Epic Games in providing at least €120k a year in funding. This has helped to push the monthly amount that the Blender Foundation receives to over €100K per month (more here). Blender say this will allow 20 developers to work on the application full-time, which is good news for the industry as a whole.
