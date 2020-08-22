Games: Rocket Shipment, Serious Sam: The First Encounter and More
-
Rocket Shipment is an upcoming fresh-take on classics like Lunar Lander & Thrust
Much like the upcoming Gravity Ace, we have another new take on the classic gameplay found in the likes of Lunar Lander & Thrust with Rocket Shipment.
All the classic gameplay elements are there having you fly, grapple, puzzle and refuel all while exploring caverns and fighting gravity in this physics based delivery game. There's also confirmed be a level editor, which will have Steam Workshop integration to create and play content from the community.
-
GOG have a huge 'Harvest Sale' with Serious Sam: TFE free for 48 hours
If you need to start your week off with some new games, you should take a look at DRM-free store GOG.com as they have a pretty huge sale going on.
Before getting into that: they also have Serious Sam: The First Encounter free for 48 hours. No direct Linux support on that (they added it proper with the later Fusion engine release) but you can try your luck with the Wine compatibility layer. The other option is the Serious Engine itself, which is actually open source, so you could use the data files with it.
-
Children of Morta adds Linux support and a new animal charity DLC
Coming up on a year since the original release, Children of Morta from developer Dead Mage and publisher 11 bit studios has now formally added Linux support.
Children of Morta is an action RPG with a rogue-lite approach to character development, where you don’t play a single character - but a whole, extraordinary family of heroes. Hack’n’slash through hordes of enemies in procedurally generated dungeons, caves and lands and lead the family of Bergsons, with all their flaws and virtues, against the forthcoming Corruption.
-
Amusing co-op game Unrailed! to get 1.0 release on September 23
Unrailed!, the brilliant bit of co-op train-track building fun from Indoor Astronaut and Daedalic Entertainment now has an actual release date.
After entering Early Access in September 2019, they've put in a lot of major upgrades that added saves and checkpoints, additional wagons to add to your trains, new characters, a sandbox mode, a single-player mode, achievements, Linux and macOS support and lots more. They also mentioned that more is to come yet.
-
Draft of Darkness adds a little survival horror to deck-building roguelikes
Whatever will developers come up with next for deck-building card games? Survival horror, as it turns out. Draft of Darkness was announced and it's coming to Linux.
A roguelike card game with a post-apocalyptic theme, merging together game mechanics from popular titles like Slay The Spire and Darkest Dungeon. As you progress you recruit companions, get more cards for your deck, and try to reach the end. Gameplay is split between top-down exploration and encounters, with various events that need you to make decisions to continue the story and of course find valuable loot.
-
