Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Rocket Shipment, Serious Sam: The First Encounter and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 24th of August 2020 03:38:50 PM Filed under
Gaming

  • Rocket Shipment is an upcoming fresh-take on classics like Lunar Lander & Thrust

    Much like the upcoming Gravity Ace, we have another new take on the classic gameplay found in the likes of Lunar Lander & Thrust with Rocket Shipment.

    All the classic gameplay elements are there having you fly, grapple, puzzle and refuel all while exploring caverns and fighting gravity in this physics based delivery game. There's also confirmed be a level editor, which will have Steam Workshop integration to create and play content from the community.

  • GOG have a huge 'Harvest Sale' with Serious Sam: TFE free for 48 hours

    If you need to start your week off with some new games, you should take a look at DRM-free store GOG.com as they have a pretty huge sale going on.

    Before getting into that: they also have Serious Sam: The First Encounter free for 48 hours. No direct Linux support on that (they added it proper with the later Fusion engine release) but you can try your luck with the Wine compatibility layer. The other option is the Serious Engine itself, which is actually open source, so you could use the data files with it.

  • Children of Morta adds Linux support and a new animal charity DLC

    Coming up on a year since the original release, Children of Morta from developer Dead Mage and publisher 11 bit studios has now formally added Linux support.

    Children of Morta is an action RPG with a rogue-lite approach to character development, where you don’t play a single character - but a whole, extraordinary family of heroes. Hack’n’slash through hordes of enemies in procedurally generated dungeons, caves and lands and lead the family of Bergsons, with all their flaws and virtues, against the forthcoming Corruption.

  • Amusing co-op game Unrailed! to get 1.0 release on September 23

    Unrailed!, the brilliant bit of co-op train-track building fun from Indoor Astronaut and Daedalic Entertainment now has an actual release date.

    After entering Early Access in September 2019, they've put in a lot of major upgrades that added saves and checkpoints, additional wagons to add to your trains, new characters, a sandbox mode, a single-player mode, achievements, Linux and macOS support and lots more. They also mentioned that more is to come yet.

  • Draft of Darkness adds a little survival horror to deck-building roguelikes

    Whatever will developers come up with next for deck-building card games? Survival horror, as it turns out. Draft of Darkness was announced and it's coming to Linux.

    A roguelike card game with a post-apocalyptic theme, merging together game mechanics from popular titles like Slay The Spire and Darkest Dungeon. As you progress you recruit companions, get more cards for your deck, and try to reach the end. Gameplay is split between top-down exploration and encounters, with various events that need you to make decisions to continue the story and of course find valuable loot.

»

More in Tux Machines

Mozilla Firefox 80 Is Now Available for Download with VAAPI Acceleration on X11

Mozilla Firefox 80 sounds like a massive update to the popular, open-source web browser, but, in fact, it’s not. I’ve been keeping an eye on the changes and haven’t noticed many major features since Mozilla Firefox 79. One of the coolest things in Firefox 80 that Linux users were probably expecting for some time now is support for FFmpeg/VAAPI acceleration for video playback on X11. The Wayland implementation was already in place since a previous release. The new feature is implemented as two options accessible via the about:config page, but it’s disabled by default. To enable it, you have to open a new tab, type about:config, and search for vaapi. Read more

Smart vision system combines 8th Gen UP Xtreme with AOTU.AI’s BrainFrame software

Aaeon’s “UPX-Edge BrainFrame Dev Kit” is based on the Whiskey Lake powered UP Xtreme SBC and Myriad X AI modules and provides AOTU.AI’s Linux-based BrainFrame smart vision software. Aaeon and AOTU.AI have launched Aaeon’s second version of its fanless UPX-Edge embedded computer, which itself is based on its community-backed. Whiskey Lake driven UP Xtreme SBC. The UPX-Edge BrainFrame Dev Kit hardware appears to be identical, but the system is preloaded with AOTU.AI ’s Linux-driven BrainFrame software for smart vision applications. Read more

Inkscape for Students

This is a guide book for students to learn computer drawing using Inkscape program. You are recommended to use Ubuntu operating system to exercise this book. This book is like previous book GIMP for Authors which is divided into several parts to make you easier to learn and practice. This book is mainly intended for students but also can be helpful for users moving from Adobe Illustrator and CorelDRAW. You are encouraged to practice everything in this book commercially. As usual, I will write part by part by keep updating this front page so keep watching here. I hope this will be useful for everyone! Read more

Life - Part III of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Review

This last part of Ubuntu 20.04 review conveys the use for real world life purposes. If the first part talks about panorama, second talks about power, then this part speaks about life. Ubuntu Focal Fossa empowers my old laptop for everything routine smoothly including browsing folders, viewing pictures, editing documents, and playing videos without any hardware problem so I felt very satisfied. I report to everyone in computing you can happily use Ubuntu right away. Enjoy! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6