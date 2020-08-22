Inkscape for Students
This is a guide book for students to learn computer drawing using Inkscape program. You are recommended to use Ubuntu operating system to exercise this book. This book is like previous book GIMP for Authors which is divided into several parts to make you easier to learn and practice. This book is mainly intended for students but also can be helpful for users moving from Adobe Illustrator and CorelDRAW. You are encouraged to practice everything in this book commercially. As usual, I will write part by part by keep updating this front page so keep watching here. I hope this will be useful for everyone!
