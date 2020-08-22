Smart vision system combines 8th Gen UP Xtreme with AOTU.AI’s BrainFrame software
Aaeon’s “UPX-Edge BrainFrame Dev Kit” is based on the Whiskey Lake powered UP Xtreme SBC and Myriad X AI modules and provides AOTU.AI’s Linux-based BrainFrame smart vision software.
Aaeon and AOTU.AI have launched Aaeon’s second version of its fanless UPX-Edge embedded computer, which itself is based on its community-backed. Whiskey Lake driven UP Xtreme SBC. The UPX-Edge BrainFrame Dev Kit hardware appears to be identical, but the system is preloaded with AOTU.AI ’s Linux-driven BrainFrame software for smart vision applications.
