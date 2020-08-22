Mozilla Firefox 80 Is Now Available for Download with VAAPI Acceleration on X11
Mozilla Firefox 80 sounds like a massive update to the popular, open-source web browser, but, in fact, it’s not. I’ve been keeping an eye on the changes and haven’t noticed many major features since Mozilla Firefox 79.
One of the coolest things in Firefox 80 that Linux users were probably expecting for some time now is support for FFmpeg/VAAPI acceleration for video playback on X11. The Wayland implementation was already in place since a previous release.
The new feature is implemented as two options accessible via the about:config page, but it’s disabled by default. To enable it, you have to open a new tab, type about:config, and search for vaapi.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 694 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
22 hours 26 min ago
23 hours 6 min ago
23 hours 20 min ago