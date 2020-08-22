Today in Techrights
- A New Tim Schwab Investigative Report on Bill Gates’ Bribery of the Media and Beyond (for Hagiographies and Salesmanship)
- The Linux Foundation in 2020 Helps Serial GPL Violators Such as Microsoft Get Away With It
- Edwin Black Explains Why IBM Was the Worst and the Only One to Obstruct His Research (Into IBM’s Dark Past)
- [Meme] Free/Libre Software in CoC-Land (or Never-Criticise-Land)
- The Likes of Gartner Group Help Microsoft Get ‘Bailed Out’ by Donald Trump and the Military
- The World Has Inconsistent Standards of Impermissible Speech
- When You Say the Truth They Call You “Toxic” (Inconvenient to Big Corporations/Sponsors?)
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, August 23, 2020
- Links 23/8/2020: Chromebooks With External Drive GNU/Linux, First Impression of Archcraft OS
- Links 24/8/2020: TenFourFox FPR26, DebConf20 Talks and Linux 5.9 RC2
