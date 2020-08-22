Language Selection

Monday 24th of August 2020 05:46:17 PM
Android
Mozilla Firefox 80 Is Now Available for Download with VAAPI Acceleration on X11

Mozilla Firefox 80 sounds like a massive update to the popular, open-source web browser, but, in fact, it’s not. I’ve been keeping an eye on the changes and haven’t noticed many major features since Mozilla Firefox 79. One of the coolest things in Firefox 80 that Linux users were probably expecting for some time now is support for FFmpeg/VAAPI acceleration for video playback on X11. The Wayland implementation was already in place since a previous release. The new feature is implemented as two options accessible via the about:config page, but it’s disabled by default. To enable it, you have to open a new tab, type about:config, and search for vaapi. Read more

Smart vision system combines 8th Gen UP Xtreme with AOTU.AI’s BrainFrame software

Aaeon’s “UPX-Edge BrainFrame Dev Kit” is based on the Whiskey Lake powered UP Xtreme SBC and Myriad X AI modules and provides AOTU.AI’s Linux-based BrainFrame smart vision software. Aaeon and AOTU.AI have launched Aaeon’s second version of its fanless UPX-Edge embedded computer, which itself is based on its community-backed. Whiskey Lake driven UP Xtreme SBC. The UPX-Edge BrainFrame Dev Kit hardware appears to be identical, but the system is preloaded with AOTU.AI ’s Linux-driven BrainFrame software for smart vision applications. Read more

Inkscape for Students

This is a guide book for students to learn computer drawing using Inkscape program. You are recommended to use Ubuntu operating system to exercise this book. This book is like previous book GIMP for Authors which is divided into several parts to make you easier to learn and practice. This book is mainly intended for students but also can be helpful for users moving from Adobe Illustrator and CorelDRAW. You are encouraged to practice everything in this book commercially. As usual, I will write part by part by keep updating this front page so keep watching here. I hope this will be useful for everyone! Read more

Life - Part III of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Review

This last part of Ubuntu 20.04 review conveys the use for real world life purposes. If the first part talks about panorama, second talks about power, then this part speaks about life. Ubuntu Focal Fossa empowers my old laptop for everything routine smoothly including browsing folders, viewing pictures, editing documents, and playing videos without any hardware problem so I felt very satisfied. I report to everyone in computing you can happily use Ubuntu right away. Enjoy! Read more

