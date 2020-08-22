Language Selection

3 Ways to Make Use of Your Old PC with Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 24th of August 2020 06:18:44 PM
GNU
Linux

Many of us have an old computer lying around our house. Maybe it’s an old family desktop, an old school laptop, or something you just forgot you had or put in storage because it’s so slow. Before you throw it away, check out the following ways to make use of your old PC with Linux.

Keep in mind that this is a small list. It’s not the be-all-end-all list. There is no doubt that there are other things that can be done on Linux that simply didn’t make the list.

Mozilla Firefox 80 Is Now Available for Download with VAAPI Acceleration on X11

Mozilla Firefox 80 sounds like a massive update to the popular, open-source web browser, but, in fact, it’s not. I’ve been keeping an eye on the changes and haven’t noticed many major features since Mozilla Firefox 79. One of the coolest things in Firefox 80 that Linux users were probably expecting for some time now is support for FFmpeg/VAAPI acceleration for video playback on X11. The Wayland implementation was already in place since a previous release. The new feature is implemented as two options accessible via the about:config page, but it’s disabled by default. To enable it, you have to open a new tab, type about:config, and search for vaapi. Read more

Smart vision system combines 8th Gen UP Xtreme with AOTU.AI’s BrainFrame software

Aaeon’s “UPX-Edge BrainFrame Dev Kit” is based on the Whiskey Lake powered UP Xtreme SBC and Myriad X AI modules and provides AOTU.AI’s Linux-based BrainFrame smart vision software. Aaeon and AOTU.AI have launched Aaeon’s second version of its fanless UPX-Edge embedded computer, which itself is based on its community-backed. Whiskey Lake driven UP Xtreme SBC. The UPX-Edge BrainFrame Dev Kit hardware appears to be identical, but the system is preloaded with AOTU.AI ’s Linux-driven BrainFrame software for smart vision applications. Read more

