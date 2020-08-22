Python Programming
-
Zato and Docker installation options - general overview
Docker is a containerization platform that gained immense popularity in the IT world as a tool that can contain an application and help to deploy it to multiple environments.
-
Read, write, tell, seek, check stats, move, copy and delete a file in Python
In this article, we will discuss how to perform different file operations in Python. We will keep this to-the-point.
-
Python mmap: Improved File I/O With Memory Mapping
The Zen of Python has a lot of wisdom to offer. One especially useful idea is that “There should be one—and preferably only one—obvious way to do it.” Yet there are multiple ways to do most things in Python, and often for good reason. For example, there are multiple ways to read a file in Python, including the rarely used mmap module
Python’s mmap provides memory-mapped file input and output (I/O). It allows you to take advantage of lower-level operating system functionality to read files as if they were one large string or array. This can provide significant performance improvements in code that requires a lot of file I/O.
-
EuroPython: EuroPython 2020: Merch Shop Discount
We have setup another 10 day 15% discount period in our merch shop, from today until Sept 1.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In: Week 13
Today marked the official end of the coding period for Google Summer of Code 2020. On this day i would like to take the opportunity to thank all my mentors and Soham who have shown immense support during this time and helped me grow not only to be a better programmer but also to be a better team member. While the GSoC period ends, i will try my best to be active and contribute to the project and help it grow.
-
Flask Course Released!
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: The Final Week - Weekly Check-in 13
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC Weekly Check-In #7
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC 2020: Final Code Submission
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Final Check-In
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 388 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
Give Ubuntu’s Default Theme a Makeover with Yaru Colors
Yaru Colors is a fully-fledged customisation script capable for changing the colour highlight used in Yaru — plus a fair bit more, which we’ll get to in a second. Now I will warn you straight up that this task, easy though it sounds, is a bit different to installing other Linux icon themes and GTK themes. Rather than you manually moving folders into places there’s an install script to take care of the process. Also: don’t confuse Yaru Colors with Folder Colors. The latter tool lets you change the colour of individual folder icons on a per-folder basis, whereas this tool changes the colour of all folder icons.
Btrfs Coming to Fedora 33
Btrfs is a stable and mature file system with modern features: data integrity, optimizations for SSDs, compression, cheap writable snapshots, multiple device support, and more. The switch to Btrfs will use a single-partition disk layout, and Btrfs’ built-in volume management. The previous default layout placed constraints on disk usage that can be a difficult adjustment for novice users. Btrfs solves this problem by avoiding it. As a techie, you may have heard of bit rot, and memory bit flips. Data can be corrupted by a multitude of physical factors, even cosmic rays from the sun! Before an SSD fails outright, often it will return either zeros or garbage, instead of your data. Btrfs safeguards your data with checksums, and performs verification on every read. Corrupt data is never given to your programs, and it won’t replicate into your backups to be discovered another day (or year). Btrfs uses a “copy-on-write” model: your data and the file system itself are never overwritten. This enhances crash-safeness. When copying a file, Btrfs does not write new data until you actually change the old data, saving space. In fact, users will save more space when using Btrfs’ transparent compression. Compressing data reduces total writes, saves space, and extends flash drive life. In many cases, it can also improve performance. Compression can be enabled on an entire file system, or per subvolume, directory, and even per file. You will be able to opt-in to using compression in Fedora 33. And it’s one of the features we’re looking forward to taking advantage of by default in future Fedora releases.
today's howtos
Recent comments
8 hours 15 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 17 min ago
15 hours 23 min ago
15 hours 24 min ago
16 hours 6 min ago
16 hours 54 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago