AGX Xavier carrier board offers multiple M.2 options
Auvidea’s $329 “X220-LC” carrier for the Linux-powered Jetson AGX Xavier module offers 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x CAN plus GbE, PCIe, and M.2 with support for NVMe and optional modules including PoE.
Auvidea has launched a low-cost version of an earlier, 349 Euro ($411) X220 carrier board that similarly supports Nvidia’s high-end, Arm-based Jetson AGX Xavier module. The X220-LC offers a reduced feature set in exchange for a lower 279 Euro ($329) price.
Games: Futex2, Hardware, RPCS3
Enough with the Linux security FUD
Like all operating systems, Linux isn't perfectly secure. Nothing is. As security guru, Bruce Schneider said, "Security is a process, not a product." It's just that, generally speaking, Linux is more secure than its competitors. You couldn't tell that from recent headlines which harp on how insecure Linux is. But, if you take a closer look, you'll find most -- not all, but most -- of these stories are bogus. For instance, Boothole sounded downright scary. You could get root access on any system! Oh no! Look again. The group which discovered it comes right out and says an attacker needs admin access in order for their exploit to do its dirty work. Friends, if someone has root access to your system, you already have real trouble. Remember what I said about Linux not being perfect? Here's an example. The initial problem was real, albeit only really dangerous to an already hacked system. But several Linux distributors botched the initial fix so their systems wouldn't boot. That's bad.
Python Programming
Give Ubuntu’s Default Theme a Makeover with Yaru Colors
Yaru Colors is a fully-fledged customisation script capable for changing the colour highlight used in Yaru — plus a fair bit more, which we’ll get to in a second. Now I will warn you straight up that this task, easy though it sounds, is a bit different to installing other Linux icon themes and GTK themes. Rather than you manually moving folders into places there’s an install script to take care of the process. Also: don’t confuse Yaru Colors with Folder Colors. The latter tool lets you change the colour of individual folder icons on a per-folder basis, whereas this tool changes the colour of all folder icons.
