Proposed last summer by Valve and Collabora developers were extending the Linux kernel's futex system call to allow for more optimal thread pool synchronization and paired with Wine/Proton work to better match the semantics of Windows. That then spun into creating a new system call, futex2. With the recently closed Linux 5.9 merge window the new futex2 system call didn't land, but the work is still being pursued.
Futex2 was sent out in June for initial discussions on this new blocking construct system call rather than continuing to try extending the existing futex system call. From the Valve/Collabora perspective for Linux gaming this is about potentially yielding CPU utilization benefits. Futex2 changes allow for waiting on any of multiple futexes and to better support other features moving forward that can't fit in nicely with the existing futex system call like variable bit size futexes and NUMA optimizations.
I once had a conversation with an Ubuntu Budgie developer who explained to me why testing an update to the official Ubuntu flavor’s UI was problematic: no one on the team had access to a 4K monitor. Meaning it was impossible for them to reliably see how the changes would look for owners of HiDPi monitors. This is merely one example — and a rather minor one — that reflects an ocean full of issues that can negatively impact the desktop Linux experience. It’s a situation in need of a solution. Fortunately, that solution is being brainstormed and developed by the community.
[...]
“You can go to a Best Buy and purchase a computer,” Chelliah begins, “but depending on who made that computer, when that computer was made, when in a [distro’s] release cycle that computer was made, what software was available at the time, what the release cadences were of the software projects when that LTS or that distro came out, all affects the quality and the experience you get as an end user.”
The people working on RPCS3 sure do some amazing work, this PlayStation 3 emulator is truly the stuff of dreams for game preservation and another big title is now playable.
Heavenly Sword was developed by Ninja Theory and released originally in 2007 exclusively for the PlayStation 3, this was due to Sony themselves publishing. Ninja Theory later went onto make more popular titles like DmC: Devil May Cry and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.
Enough with the Linux security FUD
Like all operating systems, Linux isn't perfectly secure. Nothing is. As security guru, Bruce Schneider said, "Security is a process, not a product." It's just that, generally speaking, Linux is more secure than its competitors. You couldn't tell that from recent headlines which harp on how insecure Linux is. But, if you take a closer look, you'll find most -- not all, but most -- of these stories are bogus.
For instance, Boothole sounded downright scary. You could get root access on any system! Oh no! Look again. The group which discovered it comes right out and says an attacker needs admin access in order for their exploit to do its dirty work.
Friends, if someone has root access to your system, you already have real trouble. Remember what I said about Linux not being perfect? Here's an example. The initial problem was real, albeit only really dangerous to an already hacked system. But several Linux distributors botched the initial fix so their systems wouldn't boot. That's bad.
Python Programming
Docker is a containerization platform that gained immense popularity in the IT world as a tool that can contain an application and help to deploy it to multiple environments.
In this article, we will discuss how to perform different file operations in Python. We will keep this to-the-point.
The Zen of Python has a lot of wisdom to offer. One especially useful idea is that “There should be one—and preferably only one—obvious way to do it.” Yet there are multiple ways to do most things in Python, and often for good reason. For example, there are multiple ways to read a file in Python, including the rarely used mmap module
Python’s mmap provides memory-mapped file input and output (I/O). It allows you to take advantage of lower-level operating system functionality to read files as if they were one large string or array. This can provide significant performance improvements in code that requires a lot of file I/O.
Today marked the official end of the coding period for Google Summer of Code 2020. On this day i would like to take the opportunity to thank all my mentors and Soham who have shown immense support during this time and helped me grow not only to be a better programmer but also to be a better team member. While the GSoC period ends, i will try my best to be active and contribute to the project and help it grow.
Give Ubuntu’s Default Theme a Makeover with Yaru Colors
Yaru Colors is a fully-fledged customisation script capable for changing the colour highlight used in Yaru — plus a fair bit more, which we’ll get to in a second.
Now I will warn you straight up that this task, easy though it sounds, is a bit different to installing other Linux icon themes and GTK themes. Rather than you manually moving folders into places there’s an install script to take care of the process.
Also: don’t confuse Yaru Colors with Folder Colors. The latter tool lets you change the colour of individual folder icons on a per-folder basis, whereas this tool changes the colour of all folder icons.
