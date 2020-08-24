Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 25th of August 2020 10:45:50 AM

Up until now, Qt 3D was relying on OpenGL for rendering. With the upcoming Qt 6, Qt will come with a rendering abstraction layer (Rendering Hardware Interface or RHI) to target not only OpenGL but also Vulkan, Metal and DirectX.

We are in the process of adding RHI support to Qt 3D. This will allow us to leverage the same convenient Qt 3D APIs while using the best rendering backend available for each platform. This means there is now a solution for the OpenGL deprecation on Apple platforms.

The capture below is a glimpse of Kuesa and Qt 3D using Vulkan for rendering through the Qt’s RHI abstraction. There are still many missing pieces but Qt 3D will be ready for the Qt 6 release.