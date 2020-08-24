Plasma Mobile update: May-August 2020
Once again it’s been a while since the last Plasma Mobile update was published, but as always that doesn’t mean nothing happened.
It’s almost hard to believe, but in the meantime we gained several completely new applications! Meet our new clock, weather, calculator and color contrast checking apps.
Development has been ongoing for several months and basic functionality is working now. The first stable releases of these will come after Plasma 5.20.
As you would expect from any self-respecting clock app, it allows you to...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 668 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
11 hours 8 min ago
19 hours 37 min ago
19 hours 56 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago