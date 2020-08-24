Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 25th of August 2020 10:53:46 AM

Once again it’s been a while since the last Plasma Mobile update was published, but as always that doesn’t mean nothing happened.

It’s almost hard to believe, but in the meantime we gained several completely new applications! Meet our new clock, weather, calculator and color contrast checking apps.

Development has been ongoing for several months and basic functionality is working now. The first stable releases of these will come after Plasma 5.20.

As you would expect from any self-respecting clock app, it allows you to...