Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon Edition – Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Features Cinnamon 4.6
Linux Mint Team has been released and announced the latest long-term support (LTS) version of its popular desktop Linux desktop, Linux Mint 20, “Ulyana.” This edition, based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system.
Linux Mint 20 offers users long-term support with security updates until 2025, improved support for Nvidia GPUs and Nvidia Optimus, /home directory encryption, and a new file sharing app with an encryption called Warpinator.
Also, features better resolution in VirtualBox, improvements to the system tray icons with HiDPI support, improvements to the Mint-Y theme on all editions, enablement of APT recommends by default for newly installed packages, Linux kernel 5.4 LTS and a revamped Gdebi tool to make installing of .deb packages easier.
