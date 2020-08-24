Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4 LTS

It’s been three months since the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced that their Debian-based Raspbian distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computer has a new, more appropriate name, Raspberry Pi OS, also unveiling an upcoming 64-bit variant. A new version (2020-08-20) of the Raspberry Pi OS distribution has been released, and while the changes aren’t all that big, it ships with a major kernel bump, namely Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, along with a new Raspberry Pi firmware.

Happy 29th Birthday, Linux!

Twentynine years ago, on August 25th, 1991, 21-year-old Finnish student Linus Benedict Torvalds made his now-famous announcement on the comp.os.minix news group, saying that he’s working on a free operating system for 386(486) AT clones, just as a hobby. Well, 29 years later, it turns out Linux is no longer “just a hobby” and it is actually everywhere around us. Even if you don’t use Linux, you’re still using Linux. But if you use Linux, even better! Linux powers almost every smart thing around us, from Android smartphones, Wi-Fi routers, smart fridges and big screen TVs to airplanes, satellites and the giant Google search engine.

Open Source U-Boot Bootloader Now Supports SquashFS Filesystem

SquashFS is one of the most popular compressed read-only filesystems for Linux operating system. It is widely used in embedded systems to compress entire filesystems, inodes, and directories. In 2009, support for SquashFS merged into the mainline kernel as part of Linux 2.6.9. But so far, open-source Universal Bootloader (U-Boot) did not support SquashFS, leading to an inability to load kernel images or Device Tree Blobs from a SquashFS filesystem in U-Boot.