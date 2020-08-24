Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 25th of August 2020 11:03:54 AM

When Nathaniel McCallum and I embarked on the project that is now called Enarx, we made one decision right at the beginning: the code for Enarx would be open source, a stance fully supported by our employer, Red Hat (see the standard disclaimer on my blog). All of it, and forever.

That's a decision that we've not regretted at any point, and it's something we stand behind. As soon as we had enough code for a demo and were ready to show it, we created a repository on GitHub and made it public. There's a very small exception, which is that there are some details of upcoming chip features that are shared with us under an NDA1 where publishing any code we might write for them would be a breach of the NDA. But where this applies (which is rarely), we are absolutely clear with the vendors that we intend to make the code open as soon as possible, and we lobby them to release details as early as they can (which may be earlier than they might prefer) so that more experts can look over both their designs and our code.