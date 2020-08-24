6 open source virtualization technologies to know in 2020
Virtualization Tools, better known as Virt Tools, is a collection of six open source virtualization tools created by various contributors to make the virtualization world a better place.
Some of the tools, like KVM and QEMU, might be familiar to Linux enthusiasts, but tools like libvirt and libguestfs are probably less so.
In case you prefer to learn through watching videos than reading, I created a video version of this article, which you can access on YouTube.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 149 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
11 hours 8 min ago
19 hours 37 min ago
19 hours 56 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago