10 Open Source/Commercial Control Panels For Virtual Machines (VM’s) Management
Automatic creation and management of virtual machines is a topical issue for any company that provides VPS services. If you manage a large number of machines, a command line is definitely not the only tool you may need to perform various operations including client tasks, because such operations may be time-consuming.
In order to simplify routine tasks of server administrators and users, various companies develop control panels for virtual machines management, including interface-based solutions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 627 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
11 hours 8 min ago
19 hours 37 min ago
19 hours 56 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago