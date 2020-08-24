More Details about Alibaba XT910 64-bit RISC-V Core
Alibaba unveiled XuanTie 910 16-core RISC-V Processor last year with few details except it targetted high-performance 5G, AI, and autonomous driving applications.
The company has now provided more details about Alibaba XuanTie 910 (aka XT910) processor during the virtual Hot Chips 2020 conference, and he notably compared the RV64GCV core found in the processor to Arm Cortex-A73 core.
Alibaba RISC-V Turbo instructions provide acceleration for bit operations, memory access, core sync, etc.. and show some improvement in OpenSSL and Nbench benchmarks. They can be disabled to keep compatibility with “standard” RISC-V.
