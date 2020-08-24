Happy 29th Birthday, Linux!
Twentynine years ago, on August 25th, 1991, 21-year-old Finnish student Linus Benedict Torvalds made his now-famous announcement on the comp.os.minix news group, saying that he’s working on a free operating system for 386(486) AT clones, just as a hobby.
Well, 29 years later, it turns out Linux is no longer “just a hobby” and it is actually everywhere around us. Even if you don’t use Linux, you’re still using Linux. But if you use Linux, even better!
Linux powers almost every smart thing around us, from Android smartphones, Wi-Fi routers, smart fridges and big screen TVs to airplanes, satellites and the giant Google search engine.
