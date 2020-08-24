Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.4 LTS
It’s been three months since the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced that their Debian-based Raspbian distribution for Raspberry Pi single-board computer has a new, more appropriate name, Raspberry Pi OS, also unveiling an upcoming 64-bit variant.
A new version (2020-08-20) of the Raspberry Pi OS distribution has been released, and while the changes aren’t all that big, it ships with a major kernel bump, namely Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, along with a new Raspberry Pi firmware.
