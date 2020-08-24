Travel, CLIs, and sticky notes: Lilyana’s life as a Canonical UX designer
Canonical is at the forefront of open source, which is a field I’ve always been interested in, and I feel that it’s a company that is trying to do something good for the world. A while ago, I spoke with a user who looks after a fairly large server lab at a London University. He told me that if MAAS – our Metal-as-a-Service solution – wasn’t open source and completely free to use, they wouldn’t be able to maintain that lab and continue their research. Canonical really is an enabler on a global scale, which I like.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS vs. Linux 5.9 + Mesa 20.3-devel Radeon Graphics Performance
Now that the default graphics driver stack of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is a few months old, here is a look at the AMD Radeon Linux gaming performance of Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS out-of-the-box compared to upgrading against Linux 5.9 Git and Mesa 20.3-devel for seeing if the performance advantages are worthwhile in making the leap to the newer RadeonSI OpenGL and RADV Vulkan drivers paired with the very latest kernel. Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS is making use still of the Linux 5.4 kernel and Mesa 20.0.8. Meanwhile the very latest development code is Linux 5.9 and Mesa 20.3-devel, which is easily deployable on Ubuntu by means of the Mainline Kernel PPA and Oibaf PPA for those wanting a bleeding-edge graphics driver stack. Those two sources were used for fetching the newest Mesa and kernel for this round of testing on an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X desktop.
Meet TUXEDO Pulse 14, an Ultra-Light Linux Laptop Powered by AMD Ryzen 7
If you are in the market for an ultra-light Linux laptop, TUXEDO Pulse 14 is here as an AMD-only portable computer powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 family of processors, as well as featuring a 16.8 mm thin design and weighting only 1.1 kg. According to TUXEDO Computers, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop is the lightest Linux powerhouse in the world. It’s the little brother of the TUXEDO Pulse 15 ultrabook announced last month and ships with AMD’s latest high-end mobile processors. Also: TUXEDO Introduces New Linux Laptop With Ryzen 7 4800H / Ryzen 5 4600H TUXEDO Computers announce the lightweight AMD Ryzen powered TUXEDO Pulse 14
