Ubuntu 20.04 LTS vs. Linux 5.9 + Mesa 20.3-devel Radeon Graphics Performance Now that the default graphics driver stack of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is a few months old, here is a look at the AMD Radeon Linux gaming performance of Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS out-of-the-box compared to upgrading against Linux 5.9 Git and Mesa 20.3-devel for seeing if the performance advantages are worthwhile in making the leap to the newer RadeonSI OpenGL and RADV Vulkan drivers paired with the very latest kernel. Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS is making use still of the Linux 5.4 kernel and Mesa 20.0.8. Meanwhile the very latest development code is Linux 5.9 and Mesa 20.3-devel, which is easily deployable on Ubuntu by means of the Mainline Kernel PPA and Oibaf PPA for those wanting a bleeding-edge graphics driver stack. Those two sources were used for fetching the newest Mesa and kernel for this round of testing on an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X desktop.

Travel, CLIs, and sticky notes: Lilyana’s life as a Canonical UX designer Canonical is at the forefront of open source, which is a field I’ve always been interested in, and I feel that it’s a company that is trying to do something good for the world. A while ago, I spoke with a user who looks after a fairly large server lab at a London University. He told me that if MAAS – our Metal-as-a-Service solution – wasn’t open source and completely free to use, they wouldn’t be able to maintain that lab and continue their research. Canonical really is an enabler on a global scale, which I like.