Games: Librem 5, Dark Envoy and Lots More
-
3D Gaming on the Librem 5
The Librem 5 is the first phone running a full-blown desktop Operating System–PureOS; the same operating system that runs Purism’s Librem Laptops, Mini, and Servers. Productivity tools are abundant, but how good is the Librem 5 when it comes to gaming?
The Vivante GC7000Lite GPU in the Librem 5 provides a lot of 3D rendering power while still protecting your freedom with free software drivers. Here’s a look at how some 3D games run on the Librem 5 today.
-
Check out 9 minutes of brand-new Dark Envoy gameplay
Dark Envoy is the next title from Event Horizon, creator of Tower of Time, and there's a bunch of new gameplay available in a fresh video.
Before that though, as a quick reminder. Dark Envoy is a non-linear RPG to offer exploration of a vast world with an emphasis on tactical combat layered with lore and strategy. A continuation of Event Horizon’s attempt, which began with the studio’s debut title Tower of Time, to shatter long-standing RPG tropes and to create something unique in the process.
-
Devs quit Skullgirls and Indivisible studio Lab Zero Games, issues with studio owner
It's never fun to have to write about things like this but it needs to be highlighted. Lab Zero Games, developer on titles like Skullgirls and Indivisible seem to be a sinking ship.
A bunch of their developers have now quit together, from what I've seen this appears to be more than half their staff. Why? The theme here appears to be Lab Zero Games owner, Mike Zaimont, who appears to create an unsafe working environment and does not treat staff fairly.
The issue runs deep it appears, as Zaimont was previously accused (Kotaku) of various inappropriate comments, these included gross sexual messages to people and racist jokes. This led to an apparent agreement that Zaimont would leave but it appears Zaimont is sticking around and generally making things terrible for staff so it's led to this.
-
Unity Technologies officially files to go public with an IPO
Unity Technologies, creator on the Unity game engine has now formally applied for IPO (initial public offering) and the documents are pretty revealing.
In these documents, they do show just how popular they are with the Unity game engine. They mentioned that they had approximately 1.5 million "monthly active creators" across over 190 countries. That's seriously impressive, with a lot of people hooked into the Unity ecosystem. That was clear though, considering the amount of games releasing all the time powered by Unity.
-
Ubisoft renews their funding commitment to Blender
The good news for the open source application Blender just keeps flowing, after Unity announced their support for funding Blender only recently, now Ubisoft will be continuing with their funding as they've renewed their relationship with Blender.
Reminder—Blender is the free and open source 3D creation suite. It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline—modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing and motion tracking, video editing and 2D animation pipeline.
Originally announced last year around the same time Epic Games also joined in on funding Blender, it was announced August 24 that Ubisoft have renewed their funding at the corporate Gold member level. This is the same level as before, meaning Ubisoft will continue paying the Blender Foundation €30K a year.
-
The Linux port of fighting game Them's Fightin' Herds is coming along
The Mane6 development team have posted a short but slightly amusing update on the upcoming Linux port of the fighting game Them's Fightin' Herds.
As a brief reminder: it was originally funded via an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign with an initial funding goal of $436K, which was way back in 2015. Linux and macOS support were stretch-goals at $486K, meaning they would only happen if it hit that goal. Once the campaign finished, they managed to raise around $586,346.
-
The Girl from Arkanya looks like a wonderful pixel-art treasure hunting RPG
With a style inspired by retro Zelda titles, Arkanya Team is working alongside Top Hat Studios to produce The Girl from Arkanya. A top-down treasure hunting RPG, with the protagonist Marisa followed around by a capybara.
"The Girl from Arkanya is the tale of Marisa, an aspiring young adventurer with her sights set on becoming the world’s greatest treasure hunter! She is accompanied by her capybara companion, and you will need to use both characters together in creative ways to solve puzzles and challenges."
Most developers go for a dog, a cat or something like that but a capybara? That's certainly a bit different to what's expected. Describing the game, they said it "takes a proven formula and expands upon it" with the two character control scheme thanks to the pet.
-
The 7DFPS Game Jam returns in December 2020
Ready to see more weird and unique games? The 7DFPS Game Jam returns this December so it's time to get planning.
What is it? 7DFPS is a game development challenge, to make a first person game in seven days. Challenge yourself and first person games by creating a game that takes us to new places in new ways. 7DFPS is one I love to follow as it's ended up giving us a few gems like SUPERHOT, Receiver and a number of others.
This year it's being run a bit differently, as the rules are: there's no rules. Yes really. No special theme or anything, it sounds like it doesn't even need to be first-person this time. As they confirmed on Twitter, the theme is to just "make something".
-
Stadia Pro gets 6 free games for September, with 3 leaving
Are you a Stadia user or Stadia Pro subscriber? Well, some interesting news for you as Google have revealed what's coming for you in September and it's pretty good.
Stadia is the game streaming service, that works on pretty much anything with a Chromium-based browser. Powered by Linux and Vulkan in the cloud, it's slowly building up an interesting library of games to pick from. Stadia Pro is the optional monthly subscription, which gives you access to free games each month that once claimed you get to keep if you continue your Pro sub.
-
Explore dungeons and do a little tower defense in Dwerve, demo and Kickstarter up
Florida based game dev Half Human Games has launched a Kickstarter campaign and a demo for Dwerve, a mixture of dungeon crawling and tower defense in one.
Dwerve tells the story of a young dwarven tinkerer that adventures into dwarven ruins to unearth the lost technologies of the ancient warsmiths - turrets and traps, the only weapons that can protect the dwarves from Witch Queen Vandra the Wicked and her army of bloodthirsty trolls and monstrous creatures.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 569 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Firefox 81 Enters Beta with GPU Acceleration Enabled by Default on Linux
Firefox 81 has been in the Nightly channel until today, but when a new stable Firefox version is released, the current Firefox version in Nighly moves to Beta, and the next version (Firefox 82 in this case) takes its place. Firefox 80 introduces a highly anticipated feature for Linux users, namely VA-API/FFmpeg hardware acceleration for video playback on systems using the traditional X11/X.Org Server display server. Also: Firefox 80 Available With VA-API On X11, WebGL Parallel Shader Compile Support Download Now: Firefox 80 Released with Optional GPU Acceleration on Linux
Tails 4.10 Anonymous OS Released with Updated Tor and Tor Browser, Linux 5.7.10
Tails 4.10 continues the monthly release cycle of the Tails 4.x series, adding various updated components and a number of bug fixes to improve the overall stability, reliability and compatibility of the distribution. Based on the stable Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 “Buster” software repositories, Tails 4.10 ships with the latest Tor Browser 9.5.4 anonymous web browser and Tor 0.4.3.6 open-source client/server software for enabling anonymous communication.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS vs. Linux 5.9 + Mesa 20.3-devel Radeon Graphics Performance
Now that the default graphics driver stack of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is a few months old, here is a look at the AMD Radeon Linux gaming performance of Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS out-of-the-box compared to upgrading against Linux 5.9 Git and Mesa 20.3-devel for seeing if the performance advantages are worthwhile in making the leap to the newer RadeonSI OpenGL and RADV Vulkan drivers paired with the very latest kernel. Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS is making use still of the Linux 5.4 kernel and Mesa 20.0.8. Meanwhile the very latest development code is Linux 5.9 and Mesa 20.3-devel, which is easily deployable on Ubuntu by means of the Mainline Kernel PPA and Oibaf PPA for those wanting a bleeding-edge graphics driver stack. Those two sources were used for fetching the newest Mesa and kernel for this round of testing on an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X desktop.
Travel, CLIs, and sticky notes: Lilyana’s life as a Canonical UX designer
Canonical is at the forefront of open source, which is a field I’ve always been interested in, and I feel that it’s a company that is trying to do something good for the world. A while ago, I spoke with a user who looks after a fairly large server lab at a London University. He told me that if MAAS – our Metal-as-a-Service solution – wasn’t open source and completely free to use, they wouldn’t be able to maintain that lab and continue their research. Canonical really is an enabler on a global scale, which I like.
Recent comments
2 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
18 hours 45 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago