today's howtos
-
How to Install Wine on Debian 10 (Buster)
-
What You Need to Know About Swap Partition on Linux
-
Exa - A Modern Replacement for ls Command
-
How To Install Apache On Ubuntu
-
How to try out Ubuntu 20.10 early
-
How to add a logo to a video clip in Linux
-
How to Quickly Turn Flashlight On and Off on Android
-
How to Install Nagios Monitoring Software on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
How to Install Linux Mint 20 Alongside Windows 10 or 8 in Dual-Boot UEFI Mode
-
How To Properly Secure sysctl in Linux: Security Hardening Tips
-
How To Install Spark On Ubuntu
-
How To Install FTP Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
Linux Export Command with Examples
-
Raspberry PI startup script using Systemd
-
Ubuntu Server 20.04 Full Installation Walkthrough
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 944 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Glances – A Versatile System Monitoring Tool for Linux Systems
The most commonly used command line tools for process monitoring on Linux are top and its colorful, feature rich cousin htop . To monitor temperature on Linux, you can use lm-sensors. Similarly, there are many utilities to monitor other real-time metrics such as Disk I/O, Network Stats and others. Glances is a system monitoring tool which ties them all together and offers a lot more features. What I like the most is that you can use run Glances on a remote Linux server and monitor the system resources on your local system or monitor it through your web browser. Here’s what it looks like. The terminal in the below screenshot has been beautified with Pywal tool that automatically changes the color based on wallpaper.
Raspberry Pi HAT offers CAT-M1 modem
Avnet’s $73 “Monarch Go Pi HAT” integrates a Sequans Monarch Go LTE-M and NB-IoT modem and provides a interface for Click modules and the option to operate standalone via a micro-USB port. Avnet, which recently launched a Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT, has followed up with another Raspberry Pi HAT, this time providing LTE Cat-M1 (LTE-M) and NB-IoT. The Monarch Go Pi HAT is pre-certified for Verizon with the help of a pre-installed Verizon ThingSpace IoT SIM and is designed for applications including asset tracking and remote monitoring. Other RPi HATs with LTE include MechaTracks’ 4GPi, which offers a higher-bandwidth CAT4 modem.
Arduino and Raspberry Pi
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
4 min 43 sec ago
27 min 14 sec ago
34 min 4 sec ago
38 min 7 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
5 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 31 min ago
20 hours 58 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago